New singers have opportunity beyond playback: Himesh Reshammiya

Himesh Reshmmaiya will be judging the sixth season of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs.

Popular singer-composer and actor Himesh Reshammiya, who is all set to judge a new music reality show for children on television, said that as the independent music scenario and digital medium is booming, new talents have a lot of opportunities apart from playback singing.

Talking about how the playback singing scenario is becoming competitive and so many new talents are getting opportunities in new films, Reshammiya told the media here, “Though it is true that the time has changed and after every two years listeners look for new voices, new singers have more opportunities beyond playback singing.”

“There are so many live shows, music festivals, independent music videos and social media where they can showcase their talent and keep going,” the singer said.

He also added, “Welcoming new talents has not only opened the doors of opportunities for many budding singers but has also given a chance to composers to bring a new perspective to a song. A new voice, a new tonal quality always adds up to a composition.”

The singer, along with Javed Ali and Neha Kakkar was present here in Mumbai at the launch of the Zee TV Amul Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs Season 6 at the RIMS International School where they hosted a press concert. Many school students got an opportunity to perform before these celebrities.

Reshammiya, who has already judged around 11 reality shows, believed that nothing is like finding and mentoring young kids.

“This show will be very special for me as I am spending a great time with kids and mentoring them. It is important for kids to get the right training and right direction at this stage of their lives because it is not only the formative years for them but also the age when their voice goes through a change due to adolescence. Any wrong practice can affect their tonal quality,” he said.

The singer also promised to give the winner of the show an opportunity to sing a song that he composed for a Salman Khan’s film.

About his next acting venture, the multi-talented Reshammiya said, “Once the show is over, I will start shooting for my next ‘The Xpose’ in June.”

“Amul Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs Season 6” will premiere on February 25 at 9 p.m. on Zee TV.