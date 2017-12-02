New on Netflix in December: The Crown, The Indian Detective, Jab Harry Met Sejal and more

These are the titles that will be available on Netflix from December. These are the titles that will be available on Netflix from December.

Netflix is a sure-shot way to gratify your entertainment needs. If you have somehow managed to watch all the content on this digital entertainment service, you still are spoiled for choices as the folks at Netflix keep updating the library with new titles every month. And December is a month of holidays when families spend time with each other on the happy occasions of Christmas and New Year.

First, let us talk about Netflix Originals. The Crown, Netflix’s most expensively produced show ever, is getting a second season. Dark, a much-talked about German language crime-mystery drama, is already available to stream from today. Russell Peters starrer detective comedy drama series The Indian Detective is another title to look out for.

When it comes to movies, easily the most awaited Netflix Original is Bright, starring Will Smith and Joel Edgerton. Bright is set in a parallel world where humans cohabit the planet with fantasy characters like fairies and Orcs. The two actors play cops, one human and the other Orc. It is helmed by Suicide Squad director David Ayer.

Among non-originals, Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma starrer Jab Harry Met Sejal is also coming on Netflix this month. Bradley Cooper starrer Limitless is already available. Terminator Genisys is another notable one.

Here is the full list.

December 1

8MM

A Dogwalker’s Christmas Tale

A Good Man

A StoryBots Christmas

Abnormal Summit: 2017

All Hail King Julien: Season 5

And Now for Something Completely Different

Angels in the Snow

Barbie Dolphin Magic

Bhouri

Blue Streak

Breaking the Cycle

Cheapest Weddings: Season 1

Chef & My Fridge: 2017

Dark: Season 1

Dream Boat

DreamWorks Home: For the Holidays

Easy: Season 2

Eh Janam Tumhare Lekhe

Enough

First Sunday

Forbidden Games: The Justin Fashanu Story

Friends with Money

Gallows

Glory

Harry & Bunnie: Season 1

Hired Gun

Hisss

In the Line of Fire

Kantaro: The Sweet Tooth Salaryman: Season 1

Kung Fu Yoga

Limitless

Little Women

Marie Antoinette

Men on a Mission: 2017

Monster Island

Motivation 3: The Next Generation

Night of the Living Dead

Pan

Playing for Time

Prague

Robin Hood: Men in Tights

Rudy

Sardaar ji

Saving Silverman

See No Evil, Hear No Evil

Sense and Sensibility

Stomp the Yard: Homecoming

Stripes

Sugar Mountain

Tezz

The Craft

The Dark Crystal

The Gods Must Be Crazy

The Last King

The Legend of 420

The Swan Princess and the Secret of the Castle

The Swan Princess Christmas

The Transporter Refueled

Voyeur

December 2

Fate/Apocrypha: Part 1

Jab Harry Met Sejal

December 4

In the Heart of the Sea

Lockup: County Jails: Collection 1

Outlander: Season 3

December 6

Monte Carlo

Trolls Holiday Special

December 7

Ainori Love Wagon: Asian Journey: Season 1

Designated Survivor: Season 2

The Secret

December 8

The Crown

El Camino Christmas

December 9

December 11

The Adventures of Puss in Boots: Season 1

The Adventures of Puss in Boots: Season 2

December 12

Manhunt: Unabomber

December 13

Maid in Manhattan

December 14

Transformers: Age of Extinction

December 15

A Five Star Life

Bianca come il latte, rossa come il sangue

Christmas Inheritance

Dark Chocolate (Hindi Version)

Discovering Bigfoot

Erased: Season 1

Europa Report

Fahrenheit 9/11

Fiore

Freeway: Crack in the System

HOURS

Il giovane favoloso

L’estate addosso

Mission: Impossible 5

Reggie Yates Outside Man: Volume 2

Scouts Guide to the Zombie Apocalypse

Seoul Searching

Terminator Genisys

The Haunting of Helena

The Mafia Kills Only in Summer

They Call Me Jeeg

Trollhunters: Part 2

Ultimate Beastmaster Brasil: Season 2

Ultimate Beastmaster China: Season 1

Ultimate Beastmaster France: Season 1

Ultimate Beastmaster India: Season 1

Ultimate Beastmaster Italy: Season 1

Ultimate Beastmaster Mexico: Season 2

Ultimate Beastmaster South Korea: Season 2

Ultimate Beastmaster Spain: Season 1

Ultimate Beastmaster: Season 2

Under an Arctic Sky

We Were Soldiers

December 16

December 18

Mona Lisa Smile

2017-12-18

December 19

Indian Detective: Season 1

Miss Me This Christmas

You Can’t Fight Christmas

December 20

La casa de papel: Season 1

December 21

Jane The Virgin: Season 3

December 22

72 Dangerous Animals: Latin America: Season 1

Bright

Dope: Season 1

The Toys That Made Us: Season 1

December 23

Captive

Jeremiah Tower: The Last Magnificent

Myths & Monsters: Season 1

December 24

The Darkest Hour

December 26

El Vato: Season 2

Skylander’s Academy – New Year’s Eve Countdown 2018

Travelers: Season 2

All Hail King Julien: New Year’s Eve Countdown 2018

Larva: New Year’s Eve Countdown 2018

Pororo the Little Penguin: New Year’s Eve Countdown 2018

Puffin Rock: New Year’s Eve Countdown 2018

Trollhunters: New Year’s Eve Countdown 2018

True and the Rainbow Kingdom: New Year’s Eve Countdown 2018

Word Party: New Year’s Eve Countdown 2018

December 27

Bibi & Tina: Tohuwabohu Total

Towies: Season 1

December 28

December 29

La Mante: Saison 1

The Climb

December 30

Goon: the Last of the Enforcer

Ace Ventura Pet Detective Jr.

December 31

Capture the Flag

Born Strong

Fun Mom Dinner

