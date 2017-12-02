New on Netflix in December: The Crown, The Indian Detective, Jab Harry Met Sejal and more

Netflix is a sure-shot way to gratify your entertainment needs. If you have somehow managed to watch all the content on this digital entertainment service, you still are spoiled for choices as the folks at Netflix keep updating the library with new titles every month. And December is a month of holidays when families spend time with each other on the happy occasions of Christmas and New Year.
First, let us talk about Netflix Originals. The Crown, Netflix’s most expensively produced show ever, is getting a second season. Dark, a much-talked about German language crime-mystery drama, is already available to stream from today. Russell Peters starrer detective comedy drama series The Indian Detective is another title to look out for.
When it comes to movies, easily the most awaited Netflix Original is Bright, starring Will Smith and Joel Edgerton. Bright is set in a parallel world where humans cohabit the planet with fantasy characters like fairies and Orcs. The two actors play cops, one human and the other Orc. It is helmed by Suicide Squad director David Ayer.
Among non-originals, Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma starrer Jab Harry Met Sejal is also coming on Netflix this month. Bradley Cooper starrer Limitless is already available. Terminator Genisys is another notable one.
Here is the full list.
December 1
8MM
A Dogwalker’s Christmas Tale
A Good Man
A StoryBots Christmas
Abnormal Summit: 2017
All Hail King Julien: Season 5
And Now for Something Completely Different
Angels in the Snow
Barbie Dolphin Magic
Bhouri
Black: Season 1
Blue Streak
Breaking the Cycle
Cheapest Weddings: Season 1
Chef & My Fridge: 2017
Dark: Season 1
Dream Boat
DreamWorks Home: For the Holidays
Easy: Season 2
Eh Janam Tumhare Lekhe
Enough
First Sunday
Forbidden Games: The Justin Fashanu Story
Friends with Money
Gallows
Glory
Harry & Bunnie: Season 1
Hired Gun
Hisss
In the Line of Fire
Kantaro: The Sweet Tooth Salaryman: Season 1
Kung Fu Yoga
Limitless
Little Women
Marie Antoinette
Men on a Mission: 2017
Monster Island
Motivation 3: The Next Generation
Night of the Living Dead
Pan
Playing for Time
Prague
Robin Hood: Men in Tights
Rudy
Sardaar ji
Saving Silverman
See No Evil, Hear No Evil
Sense and Sensibility
Stomp the Yard: Homecoming
Stripes
Sugar Mountain
Tezz
The Craft
The Dark Crystal
The Gods Must Be Crazy
The Last King
The Legend of 420
The Swan Princess and the Secret of the Castle
The Swan Princess Christmas
The Transporter Refueled
Voyeur
December 2
Chelsea: Season 2 (2017)
Fate/Apocrypha: Part 1
Jab Harry Met Sejal
December 4
In the Heart of the Sea
Lockup: County Jails: Collection 1
Outlander: Season 3
December 6
Monte Carlo
Trolls Holiday Special
December 7
Ainori Love Wagon: Asian Journey: Season 1
Designated Survivor: Season 2
The Secret
December 8
The Crown
Black: Season 1
El Camino Christmas
December 9
Chelsea: Season 2 (2017)
December 11
Outlander: Season 3
The Adventures of Puss in Boots: Season 1
The Adventures of Puss in Boots: Season 2
December 12
Manhunt: Unabomber
December 13
Maid in Manhattan
December 14
Ainori Love Wagon: Asian Journey: Season 1
Designated Survivor: Season 2
Transformers: Age of Extinction
December 15
A Five Star Life
Bianca come il latte, rossa come il sangue
Christmas Inheritance
Dark Chocolate (Hindi Version)
Discovering Bigfoot
Erased: Season 1
Europa Report
Fahrenheit 9/11
Fiore
Freeway: Crack in the System
HOURS
Il giovane favoloso
L’estate addosso
Mission: Impossible 5
Reggie Yates Outside Man: Volume 2
Scouts Guide to the Zombie Apocalypse
Seoul Searching
Terminator Genisys
The Haunting of Helena
The Mafia Kills Only in Summer
They Call Me Jeeg
Trollhunters: Part 2
Ultimate Beastmaster Brasil: Season 2
Ultimate Beastmaster China: Season 1
Ultimate Beastmaster France: Season 1
Ultimate Beastmaster India: Season 1
Ultimate Beastmaster Italy: Season 1
Ultimate Beastmaster Mexico: Season 2
Ultimate Beastmaster South Korea: Season 2
Ultimate Beastmaster Spain: Season 1
Ultimate Beastmaster: Season 2
Under an Arctic Sky
We Were Soldiers
December 16
Chelsea: Season 2 (2017)
December 18
Mona Lisa Smile
December 19
Indian Detective: Season 1
Miss Me This Christmas
You Can’t Fight Christmas
December 20
La casa de papel: Season 1
December 21
Ainori Love Wagon: Asian Journey: Season 1
Jane The Virgin: Season 3
December 22
72 Dangerous Animals: Latin America: Season 1
Bright
Dope: Season 1
The Toys That Made Us: Season 1
December 23
Captive
Jeremiah Tower: The Last Magnificent
Myths & Monsters: Season 1
December 24
The Darkest Hour
December 26
El Vato: Season 2
Skylander’s Academy – New Year’s Eve Countdown 2018
Travelers: Season 2
All Hail King Julien: New Year’s Eve Countdown 2018
Larva: New Year’s Eve Countdown 2018
Pororo the Little Penguin: New Year’s Eve Countdown 2018
Puffin Rock: New Year’s Eve Countdown 2018
Trollhunters: New Year’s Eve Countdown 2018
True and the Rainbow Kingdom: New Year’s Eve Countdown 2018
Word Party: New Year’s Eve Countdown 2018
December 27
Bibi & Tina: Tohuwabohu Total
Towies: Season 1
December 28
Ainori Love Wagon: Asian Journey: Season 1
December 29
La Mante: Saison 1
The Climb
December 30
Goon: the Last of the Enforcer
Ace Ventura Pet Detective Jr.
December 31
Capture the Flag
Born Strong
Fun Mom Dinner
