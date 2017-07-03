Netflix’s Dear White People renewed for second season

Dear White People is produced by Lionsgate for Netflix which also produces the television show, Orange Is the New Black. Dear White People is produced by Lionsgate for Netflix which also produces the television show, Orange Is the New Black.

Netflix has announced a season two renewal of the original series, Dear White People, starring Logan Browning, Brandon P. Bell, Antoinette Robertson, DeRon Horton, John Patrick Amedori, Ashley Blaine Featherson and Marque Richardson. The making of the ten-episode second season is slated to begin later this year.

Yvette Lee Bowser will also return as show runner, with Stephanie Allain and Julia Lebedev again executive-producing. The television series, Dear White People is set against the backdrop of a predominantly white Ivy League University where racial tensions bubble just below the surface, Dear White People is a send-up of the now post-racial America that weaves together a universal story of finding one’s own identity and forging a wholly unique path. The satirical series — which picks up where the acclaimed 2014 film of the same name left off – follows a group of Winchester University’s students of color as they navigate a diverse landscape of social injustice, cultural bias, political correctness (or lack thereof) and activism in the millennial age. Through an absurdist lens, Dear White People utilizes biting irony, self-deprecation and sometimes brutal honesty to hold up a mirror to the issues plaguing society today, all the while leading with laughter.

Dear White People is produced by Lionsgate for Netflix which also produces the television show, Orange Is the New Black for the popular internet television network. Dear White people released in the month of April this year. It is expected to release around the same time in 2018. It had been one of the most talked about television series this year.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd