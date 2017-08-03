Netflix announces two new Indian series, Aravind Adiga’s Selection Day and Marisha Mukerjee’s Again

Netflix is all set to expand its Indian original content. Netflix is all set to expand its Indian original content.

Netflix is all set to expand its Indian original content. On Thursday, Netflix announced two new original series from India, which are Selection Day and Again. The first is based on the book by acclaimed author Aravind Adiga, and the second is a supernatural, female-led detective series set in New Delhi and written by Marisha Mukerjee titled, Again.

Erik Barmack, Vice President of International original series at Netflix shared his happiness about the same and said, “We are excited to be expanding our slate of originals in India. These projects have specific local subjects, but will be great for our global audience, and are supported by world class talent.”

Selection Day, a compelling story of cricket and corruption is based on Booker Prize winning author Aravind Adiga’s novel of the same name. This coming of age tale depicts the glory and rivalry in the city of Mumbai. The series is about Manjunath Kumar, fourteen, who knows he is good at cricket – if not as good as his elder brother Radha. He knows that he fears and resents his domineering and cricket-obsessed father, admires his brilliantly talented sibling and is fascinated by the world of CSI and by curious and interesting scientific facts. But there are many things about himself and about the world that he doesn’t know. When Manju begins to get to know Radha’s great rival, a boy as privileged and confident as Manju is not, everything in Manju’s world begins to change and he is faced with decisions that will change both his sense of self and of the world around him.

Selection Day will be produced in partnership with Seven Stories. In this context, Anand Tucker, CEO of Seven Stories said, “When I first read Selection Day I was completely overwhelmed by the scale and ambition of Aravind’s vision – and moved to my core by its emotional power.…. We are delighted to be working with Netflix on what feels like a new chapter in the age of global storytelling, and we are bowled over by Erik and his team’s passion for this story.”

Meanwhile, set in the busy and colourful city of New Delhi, detective series Again tells the story of a female homicide detective who must put her career and life on the line when a recent murder connects to closed cases from her past, proving she has a serial killer on her hands. As she seeks justice, the answers she uncovers along the way not only affect her life, but also challenge the faith, beliefs, and relationships of everyone surrounding her.

Writer Marisha Mukerjee shared, “When it comes to telling groundbreaking evocative stories, I cannot think of a better partner than Netflix to bring this show to India and to audiences across the globe. Again, not only speaks to my own duality and cultural heritage, but also to the universal grey that exists between life and death, where religion intersects justice.”

Netflix already has Sacred Games, based on Vikram Chandra’s novel in the works.

Shot on location in India, the series stars Saif Ali Khan as Sartaj Singh. This Hindi-English series is being produced in partnership with Phantom Films, and be available to Netflix members globally upon completion.

