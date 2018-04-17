Neha Pendse on Family Time with Kapil Sharma: I was really looking forward to it but have no clarity on its future

Neha Pendse co-starred with Kapil Sharma on his show, Family Time with Kapil Sharma. Neha Pendse co-starred with Kapil Sharma on his show, Family Time with Kapil Sharma.

After playing the desi girl in Partners, Neha Pendse surprised all with her stint as the game master in Family Time with Kapil. Now, the actor is all set to tickle funny bones in the second edition of Entertainment Ki Raat. Along with Neha, the 12-episode series will also star Mubeen Saudagar, Saumya Tandon, RJ Abhilash, Balraj and child artist Divyansh. With back-to-back comedy shows, we wondered if Neha has a funny bone. “Honestly, I am still exploring if I do have that bone (laughs) but I think it all started with May I Come in Madam. I am really happy that even though I am stuck in the comedy genre I have not been typecast. I am still getting to experiment a lot with my characters, which is a boon,” the actor shared in an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com.

Talking about her participation in Entertainment Ki Raat@9, Neha quipped, “This is very tough that it can give you a headache. But you find happiness when you know that your gag has turned out well or your punchlines were perfect. That gives you immense satisfaction.” When asked which comedians does she look up to, the actor stated, “Kapil (Sharma), I actually like him a lot. Also Zakir Khan and Bharti Singh. I think all of them have their own way to perform and don’t have the same flavour. So, there’s a lot to learn from each of them.”

Her joining Entertainment Ki Raat got a lot of people speculating the end of her association with Family Time with Kapil Sharma. Saying that she took up the new show as there was no clarity, she quipped, “Honestly, not just me but no one has any idea of what’s happening. It’s so sad for we started with a bang and I was really looking forward to this show. I hope the channel takes a call soon and we get a better picture of the entire scenario.”

Neha added, “I was under a contract with them but with nothing happening, they told me that I can take this up. EKR is a small stint and once Family Time gets rolling, I would happily get back.”

Although the actor feels bad with whatever happened with Kapil, but having no personal association, she did not speak to him. “But I really hope whatever he is going through gets sorted and he bounces back.” When asked if one flop can ruin a star’s career, Neha quipped, “See, you do get affected but nothing can ruin it and it only motivates you to work harder. You come with a baggage of good work. You are where you are for you’ve worked hard, and nothing can take that. When things have to go wrong, it will. So just take it with a pinch of salt and next time make careful choices.”

Neha has always been forthcoming when it comes to issues surrounding her profession and had even stood up when she was body shamed last year by the media. Ask her if it affects her that actors are always under the scanner, she quipped, “That’s okay, for I signed up for it. Every profession has its own perks and disadvantages, you need to know how to handle both. That was my first experience of being targeted. So, I got to experience how an artist feels during such times and learned that you shouldn’t go overboard with giving out explanations and just let it die of its own.”

Entertainment Ki Raat@9 will launch on April 21 and air every weekend at 9 pm on Colors.

