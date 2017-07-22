Neha Dhupia’s gang member Shweta Mehta wins MTV Roadies Rising, calls it a dream run

Neha Dhupia’s gang member Shweta Mehta has emerged as the winner of MTV Roadies Rising. Neha Dhupia’s gang member Shweta Mehta has emerged as the winner of MTV Roadies Rising.

After months of adventure and excitement, the stage is set to announce the winner of MTV Roadies Rising on the finale episode which will air tonight at 7pm. However, Indian Express on Saturday afternoon learned that Neha Dhupia’s gang member Shweta Mehta has emerged as the champion beating Prince Narula’s champ Baseer Ali.

The journey that began in Jhansi came to a full circle, when roadies Shweta and Baseer fought their last battle at the ultimate battleground Kurukshetra. An engineer by profession, 28-year-old Punjabi girl Shweta moved to Bangalore and joined an IT company. That’s when she realised she wanted to do something different in life so that she could have an interesting tale to tell her grandchildren. Having found her calling in fitness and body building, Shweta soon became a known face in the fitness circuit. She also won the Jerai Women’s Fitness Model Championship 2016. And the rest, as they say, is history.

Stating that she always had the confidence to win the show, Shweta told indianexpress.com, “Everybody comes in the show to win and I too participated with the same aspirations. I just wanted people to realise that there is nothing a girl can’t do and here I am. It was such a proud moment for me to see Neha ma’am glowing with joy when my name was announced. I had told her that when I reach the finale, I want her stylist to do my hair We both kept our promise. Roadies was a dream run that has given me confidence and I am raring to go now.”

One of the gang leaders Rannvijay has already got her on board as part of his ‘Squad Rann’ team. “Squad Rann is a team of strong guys who’ve excelled in different fields of life. I am the first girl to join the squad and am beaming with excitement.”

Coming from a small town, Shweta had a hard time dealing with societal pressures. “My parents have been really supportive. I remember I sent my picture in a bikini to my father. He responded saying that I looked beautiful and that I should not care what the world says but to just focus on my dreams. That was the only thing I needed in my life.”

Giving wings to her dreams was the opportunity to participate in MTV Roadies Rising. The strong girl left the judges awestruck at the audition, when she managed to confidently do squats with India’s ace spinner Harbhajan Singh sitting on her shoulder.

Talking about the future, Shweta said, “I am already getting calls for work from the entertainment industry but I want to focus on fitness as that’s my passion.”

