What were Ned Stark’s last words? Sean Bean finally reveals

Sean Bean’s Ned Stark was executed during the first season of Game of Thrones. Sean Bean’s Ned Stark was executed during the first season of Game of Thrones.

Game of Thrones is probably the most followed fantasy show in the history of television. With seven seasons under its belt, the TV series digressed from George R R Martin’s books a few years ago but the essence of the show has stayed intact.

Game of Thrones is known for killing the most popular characters and this first happened when the TV show killed Ned Stark in season one. At the time, it felt like Ned was the centre of the show. His moral righteousness that led to his execution was seen as a strong pillar on the show and no one in the audience (except for the ones who had already read the books) expected the lead character to die even before the season finale.

There were many secrets that Ned took to his grave and he also left many questions unanswered. Fans have always wondered what Ned Stark murmured before his neck was cut off and after years, Sean Bean has finally answered this question.

In an interview with Huffington Post, Sean Bean revealed that Ned was “just saying a prayer.” For years, fans have been wondering what his last words were. There were theories suggesting that Ned had warged but seems like none of those theories were true.

Sean further said, “I couldn’t be too specific because I don’t know if religion [like that] was around in those days, whatever they were. I just thought, ‘What would you do if this were really gonna happen?’ You probably would pray. You probably would murmur some words and you’d keep it quiet. You’d keep it to yourself.”

“It was an interesting thing to do for me at that point. There’s not much you can do really, you’ve got your head on a block. That’s about the only thing you can do is murmur,” he added.

Sean Bean appeared on the first season of Game of Thrones and is still remembered for the way he portrayed Ned Stark on the show.

