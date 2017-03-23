Navjot Singh Sindhu trying to end Kapil Sharma, Sunil Grover fight?

Navjot Singh Sidhu, a part of The Kapil Sharma Show, said he will do his part as a friend to patch them up. Navjot Singh Sidhu, a part of The Kapil Sharma Show, said he will do his part as a friend to patch them up.

Unless you have been living under a rock, by now you know two of the most popular television comedians Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover recently had a drunken brawl when they were on a plane. Now former cricketer Navjot Singh Sidhu, a part of The Kapil Sharma Show, said he will do his part as a friend to patch them up.

“Kapil and Sunil are brothers. Being a senior member of the show, it is my duty to bring them together again,” said Navjot Singh Sidhu to Hindustan Times.

“It is a show that is much loved by the people,” he added later. He has been a part of the show from the very start and is a good friend with the cast, including the stars of the show Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover. However, since he is a politician, that factor has also come under speculations since government ministers are not supposed to endorse private television programmes. Sidhu has said he will continue with the show.

The whole spat began around the same time Kapil Sharma introduced his girlfriend on Twitter. Initially, both the comedians had remained quiet about their fight until they both took to social media to express their standpoint on the matter. While Kapil has tried to downplay the spat as fight between friends, Sunil is said to be very upset.

Various reports claiming anonymous sources from the flight had revealed in utmost detail about the whole fight that happened mid-air. Kapil not only called Sunil names, he also slapped and threw a shoe at him.

Kapil was even heard telling his pal Sunil, “Gaya tha na tu toh. Aaya na waapas mere hi paas,” referring to the time when the latter tried to start something of his own but failed to get enough TRPs.

Now, as reported by various sources, although Sunil has a contract till April 23 with the channel, he has vowed never to return to Kapil’s show again.While Kapil Sharma rubbished all rumours over a Facebook post, Sunil Grover only told him to start respecting people and not act like God.

In a nutshell, this fight seems far from over.

