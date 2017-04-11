Navjot Singh Sidhu went missing from Kapil Sharma Show after cracking ‘vulgar joke’. Is he on his way out too?

A complaint was filed against Navjot Singh Sidhu for cracking vulgar jokes in Parineeti Chopra-Ayushmann Khurrana episode. A complaint was filed against Navjot Singh Sidhu for cracking vulgar jokes in Parineeti Chopra-Ayushmann Khurrana episode.

Navjot Singh Sidhu likes to say it as it is. The unapologetic Punjab minister has made it clear that come what may, he will not leave The Kapil Sharma Show despites a lot of people, including the Punjab Chief Minister Amrinder Singh, discussing if it is right for Sidhu to continue on the show now that he is a minister. So, when Sidhu went missing from Kapil’s show when he was set to shoot with Sonakshi Sinha raised more than a few eyebrows. Speculation was that Sidhu had given in to pressure and may be curtailing his appearances on the comedy show. What led to increase in the buzz was that his absence came in the wake of a complaint being filed for cracking an inappropriate joke on Kapil’s show.

When Sidhu, who is always forthright, didn’t comment on his absence, things got even more serious. However, it has now come to light that Sidhu was not a part of that particular episode because he missed his flight. Sources in Kapil’s show say that Sidhu will continue to be a part of his friend’s Kapil’s show. This has not stopped the buzz that the politician is finding it hard to juggle his various responsibilities.

Also read | Complaint against Navjot Singh Sidhu for cracking double meaning jokes on Kapil Sharma Show

His absence came after the episode where he cracked a vulgar joke on Parineeti Chopra-Ayushmann Khurrana episode. A complaint was also filed in this regard by an advocate to Punjab chief secretary Karan A Singh. The complainant wrote, “I viewed the Kapil Sharma Show on Saturday from 9 pm to around 10.15 pm. The ‘comedy’ of Kapil Sharma, and particularly that of Navjot Singh Sidhu was replete with vulgar, double-meanings and obscene dialogues. It violated various provisions of the Indian Penal Code, 1860, as well as those of the Information and Technology (IT) Act. Their dialogues offended my conscience while viewing the show along with my wife and daughters… Although I am yet to procure a recorded version of the utterances of these two comedians, yet on the basis of whatever I can recollect, Sidhu told Kapil Sharma ‘Kapil, you please get married, otherwise after crossing 40-years of age, you shall lose your reproductive capacity’. Navjot Singh Sidhu further elaborated, saying ‘An old man once went to the toilet to attend nature’s call, when he returned he saw that he had not fastened the button of his pant. When asked for the reason, he replied, a road that has no treasure, what is the point of putting a lock to it?’ What Sidhu wanted to bring home to the audience was that an old man need not button up his pants, as he being virtually impotent, cannot harm any woman. I would, therefore, call upon you to convey my feelings to chief minister, that the situation has reached such alarming proportions that the chief minister must rein his colleague Navjot Singh Sidhu.”

Also read | Not Kapil Sharma, Sunil Grover’s new project is with Sunny Leone! Watch his video

The Punjab and Haryana High Court is also hearing a petition if Sidhu should continue to make his weekly appearance on a comedy show on television despite being a minister. Kapil, who is also reeling from the absence of Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar, Chandan Prabhakar and Sugandha Mishra, would feel Sidhu’s absence if he chooses to leave also. However, Sidhu had earlier said to HT, “I have maintained the same stand. I have always done what is permissible for politicians under our Constitution and will not do anything that is derogatory to the Constitution.”

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd