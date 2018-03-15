Rahul Sharma on Narendra Jha: The news of his demise left me numb

Rahul Sharma, who played Narendra Jha’s on-screen son in Ek Ghar Banaunga, reminisced about his association with the actor. Rahul Sharma, who played Narendra Jha’s on-screen son in Ek Ghar Banaunga, reminisced about his association with the actor.

After the untimely and shocking death of Sridevi and the announcement of Irrfan Khan being diagnosed with a ‘rare disease’, popular television and Bollywood actor Narendra Jha’s sudden death has left the industry shocked. All of 55, the Raees and Haider actor succumbed to a major heart attack. One of Narendra’s iconic works on TV remains Ek Ghar Banaunga. In an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com, Rahul Sharma, who played Narendra’s on-screen son in Ek Ghar Banaunga, reminisced about his association with the actor. With a lump in his throat, Rahul shared, “What a man he was, a genuinely humble man with talent par excellence. After our show wrapped up, we have been in touch. I had spoken to him a couple of months back and had even called him on his birthday.”

Going down the memory lane, the Kaal Bhairav actor shared, “Being a newcomer in the industry, I was surprised when he personally hailed me for my work and told me that I was doing a great job. He honestly shared that he hadn’t expected me to act and blessed me. He has always supported and loved me like a son-a younger brother. He was a really nice human being, very humble and what an aura to his towering personality. Not many know that he was also a great singer. He has always been sweet to me and had told me to connect with him whenever I needed him.”

Sharing that he was numb when he heard the news, the young star added, “I just couldn’t believe it and didn’t know how to react. All the moments spent with him just flashed in front of me and I was completely numb. It’s been two years that our show wrapped up and I have lost some really precious people from the team, and it leaves you shaken completely.”

Rahul further shared that incidents like these leave you wanting to live life to the fullest. “The kind of pressure that we work in, it’s hard to live a normal life. Everyone in the television industry is stressed out 24X7. No one gets proper sleep. Enjoy happiness and peace. Otherwise, our body will give up after a point. I think the kind of lifestyle we have has caused our lifespan to decrease by more than a decade. I really think no one deserves to go soon,” he shared.

Advising his contemporaries and viewers, the actor further added, “Life is really uncertain and so make the most of it. I know, one should save for the future but don’t let that affect your present. One should travel, eat good food, and do whatever you want to, so that at least you die a satisfied life. Also, be really concerned about your health and get regular check-ups done. Be fit and healthy and do not ignore any symptoms. One should understand that our lives also have others involved, who would be left lost after us.”

