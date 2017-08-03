Narcos trailer: Cali Cartel operates much differently than Pablo Escobar

Narcos trailer: This time around, all rules have changed for the narcos and their opponents – a fact many won’t realize until it’s too late. Narcos trailer: This time around, all rules have changed for the narcos and their opponents – a fact many won’t realize until it’s too late.

Cocaine cartels are all about succession: The day Pablo went down; the Cali Cartel became public enemy number one. They called themselves the Gentlemen of Cali – the biggest drug lords you’ve probably never heard of. Now that the bloody hunt for Pablo Escobar has ended, the DEA turns its attention to the richest drug trafficking organization in the world: the Cali Cartel. Led by four powerful godfathers, this cartel operates much differently than Pablo Escobar’s, preferring to bribe government officials and keep its activities out of the headlines.

This time Columbia has new kings: leader of Cali Cartel and “boss of bosses” Gilberto Rodriguez Orejuela (Damian Alcazar), the brains behind the rise of Cali Cartel and Gilberto’s brother Miguel Rodriguez Orejuela (Francisco Denis), the on-the-low hitman who runs the Mexican connection and international distribution Pacho Herrera (Alberto Ammann) and the leader of the satellite NYC empire of the Colombian drug network Chepe Santacruz Londono (Pepe Rapazote).

Just as Gilberto announces a bold plan to walk away from the business, DEA agent Javier Peña (Pedro Pascal) enlists the help of American and Colombian law enforcement to take it down. This season opens up a complex and ruthless world of new figures.

This time around, all rules have changed for the narcos and their opponents – a fact many won’t realize until it’s too late. Narcos has been one of the most popular shows on the online entertainment channel, Netflix. It will return with it’s third Season on September 1 this year and will be streaming only on Netflix.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd