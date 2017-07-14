Narcos season 3 teaser: Pablo Escobar might be dead but that’s only the beginning of the Cartel war, watch video

Narcos season 3 teaser: When the US government was focussed on arresting the most wanted drug lord, Pablo Escobar, Cali started building his own drug empire Narcos season 3 teaser: When the US government was focussed on arresting the most wanted drug lord, Pablo Escobar, Cali started building his own drug empire

At the end of the season of Narcos, Colombia’s notorious criminal Pablo Escobar died, but the want for his drugs only grew stronger. “Agent Peña, how much do you know about the Cali Cartel?” were the final words in the last episode of the second season. Through out season one and two, when the US government was focussed on arresting the most wanted drug lord, Pablo Escobar, Cali started building his own drug empire. The teaser for its third season just landed.

The teaser begins with Javier Peña (Pedro Pascal) voice. “While the world was focused on Escobar, Cali became the biggest cocaine cartel in history. And to pretend that these guys weren’t as evil as the guy who came before them—that’s a mistake.”

The third season of Narcos will shift focus from Pablo Escobar to Colombia’s Cali Cartel. This time the team is lead by Gilberto Rodriguez Orejuela (Damian Alcazar), Miguel Rodriguez Orejuela (Francisco Denis), Pacho Herrera (Alberto Ammann), and Chepe Santacruz Londono (Pepe Rapazote). Cali Cartel functions on the bribes from the government by keeping the violence out of news. Pena and the DEA now have a new mission coming up, now that Pablo Escobar is out of the scene. They will now collaborate with the Colombian law enforcement to take down Cali, a cartel with intelligence and spies so vast, it was once compared to the Russian KGB. He has his work cut out for him, taking down the cartel that, at its height, controlled 90 percent of the world’s cocaine market.

Narcos season 3 is all set to release on Netflix on September 1.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd