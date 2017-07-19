I will play a makkhi on screen only if paid in millions: Narayani Shastri

Narayani Shashtri is eyeing meaningful roles, she says if she is offered lots of money, she might even play a makkhi and will do it with full conviction. Narayani Shashtri is eyeing meaningful roles, she says if she is offered lots of money, she might even play a makkhi and will do it with full conviction.

Star Plus is all set to introduce Rishton Ka Chakravyuh that stars Narayani Shastri, Mahima Mokwena, Sangeeta Ghosh and Praneet Bhat in the lead roles. Produced by Sanjot Kaur and her actor husband Bhupinder Singh, the show will air from 7 August.

At the launch, we spoke to Narayani Shastri who told us that she feels blessed to still get such interesting roles. While the 39-year-old actor is eyeing meaningful roles, she says if she is offered lots of money, she might even play a makkhi and will do it with full conviction.

“I am so grateful that my career graph is filled with amazing shows. After playing Bhanwari Devi in Piya Rangrezz, my first negative role, I never thought I that I will get to do something so strikingly opposite. Satarupa is a sophisticated royal woman. She is a strong woman with a mind of her own and I am enjoying playing the same,” Narayani said about her role in Rishton Ka Chakravyuh.

Stating that Indian television has always showcased strong women, Narayani refrains from watching too many shows as she feels there is currently lot of bad shows. When we point out it’s ironical that she continues to work in the TV industry but puts down its shows, the actor defended it saying, “There are few good shows and characters on screen, but the bad ones are overpowering. Jenny (Jennifer Winget) is doing a great job in Beyhadh and I enjoyed watching her. I can’t watch a show where the actress is turning into a makkhi (fly); it doesn’t suit my taste. But as an actor, it’s my job to enact characters, and I will play a makkhi too if I am offered millions, and I will do it with full conviction.”

Narayani Shastri chose to tie the knot quite secretly with her longtime boyfriend Tony (Steven Graver) in 2015. Talking about her husband Tony, she said, “Tony is quite shy and doesn’t understand the media here and hence I never spoke about our relationship. We had been together for about seven years and though we never wanted to get married, we decided to tie the knot, for there was no reason to not do it. We are still the same people and marriage has not changed us at all. We also have no cultural differences for Tony is more Indian than me and I am more British, as I don’t believe in any traditional norms.”

Lastly, when we asked her about the entire hullabaloo over the content of Pehredaar Piya Ki, Narayani said, “Honestly I haven’t seen the show and would thus not judge it. If they are showing the marriage of a 10-year-old kid, then it’s bulls***. But if they will project the marriage to be something that shouldn’t be practised, then it can be a good move.”

Rishton Ka Chakravyuh will launch on August 7. It will air Monday to Saturday on Star Plus at 6pm.

