Narayani Shastri reveals she has been married for one-and-a-half year. See her pics with husband

Narayani Shastri, better known for television shows like Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Piya Ka Ghar and Kkusum, has been married to British guy Steven Graver aka Tony for one-and-a-half year, but no one really knew about it. This is definitely something big given that keeping your personal life under wraps if you are a celebrity is not easy. But, Narayani has done that like a boss and now that her marriage has been revealed, her fans are equally shocked.

Narayani, who was last seen in a negative avatar in Piya Rangrezz, has now spilled the beans about her secret wedding. Narayani and Tony wanted the feeling of being husband and wife to sink in, hence they did not reveal it till now. Narayani said their wedding was so sudden, that she was dressed in jeans and a T-shirt on her D-day.

“Tony is media-shy. Honestly, both of us didn’t want to get married. We actually got married because one day we were wondering ‘Why don’t we want to tie the knot, given that the two of us want to be together always?’ It was rather strange. This thought came to us one day and we called the registrar the next day. I was dressed in jeans and a T-shirt and had only my mother and a few close friends at the wedding. We did not want to blow it out of proportion. Tony and I needed some time to get comfortable with the idea of being married and now, we are comfortable with the thought,” Narayani said in an interview to Times of India.

Narayani says very few of her industry friends knew about her marriage. “It’s not that I would deny it if somebody asked me; I hadn’t committed a crime! It’s just that I wouldn’t go to anyone and say, ‘Hey, I got married’.”

Tony has reportedly moved from London to Mumbai to be with his lady love. “He doesn’t miss London and is very happy in Mumbai. He has been in India for the past eight years and he loves the people here. I met him much later; we have been together for only five years now. I met him through my best friend. Tony loves his work — he is a creative director with a company. Basically, he is an artist and if you see his paintings, you’ll be amazed. They are not like paintings, they look like photographs!” Narayani said in the same interview.

Narayani’s Instagram profile is full of adorable pictures of the two. Check out her clicks with husband Steven Graver aka Tony here.

Narayani was once dating actor and former Bigg Boss 10 contestant Gaurav Chopra. The duo parted ways a long time back and Narayani has always said she is very much in touch with Gaurav and considers him a close friend.

