Nani replaces Jr NTR as Bigg Boss Telugu host

Nani will replace Jr NTR as the host in the upcoming season of Bigg Boss Telugu. Nani will replace Jr NTR as the host in the upcoming season of Bigg Boss Telugu.

The second season of Bigg Boss Telugu will mark the television debut of Nani. Nani, who has become one of the most commercially successful actors with his boy-next-door look, will replace Jr NTR as the host in the upcoming season of hit reality TV show Bigg Boss Telugu. It’s worth noting that Jr NTR made his small screen debut with the first season.

“We are excited to announce Nani as the host for Bigg Boss Season 2. With his ability to connect with audiences across all age segments, we look forward to this season being more exciting,” said Alok Jain, Business Head of Star Maa Network, while revealing the new host of the show.

Nani is also equally excited about entering the television industry, which has seen a steady stream of top South Indian actors joining it lately. “Television is one of the most powerful mediums of entertainment and to come on it with a magnum opus like Bigg Boss is thrilling. I started my journey as a common man and have always experimented with distinct roles to entertain people. Looking forward to hosting Bigg Boss 2,” said the Krishnarjuna Yudham star.

While the first season of the show happened at the Bigg Boss house in Lonavla, a grand house is being built on Annapurna 7 Acres Studio in Hyderabad for the new season. While only celebrities took part in the debut season, the second season will also feature commoners.

“Season 2 is going to be longer with more than 100 days compared to 70 days in last season. About 16 housemates will be locked inside a house completely cut off from the outside world, under the watchful gaze of 70 cameras that never stop rolling and millions of viewers will see housemates forge new relationships and maybe lose a few inside the house,” said the showrunners in a statement.

In Tamil, superstar Kamal Haasan has been retained for Bigg Boss Tamil season 2.

