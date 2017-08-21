Only in Express

Naman Shaw set to tie the knot on November 23: Feel blessed to have Nehaa in my life

Tashan-e-Ishq actor Naman Shaw will tie the knot with his best friend Nehaa Mishra on 23rd November. The couple met on the sets of a TV show and have known each other for over eight years. Talking about the marriage plans, Naman told indianexpress.com that Nehaa is the perfect life-partner he could have.

There’s a wave of celebration in the telly world as popular actor Naman Shaw has announced his wedding. Naman, who was last seen in Tashan-e-Ishq, will tie the knot with his best friend Nehaa Mishra. The couple had a low key engagement ceremony on June 4 and will get married on November 23. Nehaa works in a film production company and the two have known each other for more than eight years. Talking to indianexpress.com, Naman said, “If I would have got engaged to another girl, I would have been having sleepless nights now. Nehaa is my bestie and the perfect life-partner that I could have hoped for. She has stood with me through my thick and thin and I feel blessed to have got Nehaa in my life.”

Talking about the wedding preparations, the actor said, “Since I have a huge joint family in Kolkata, the marriage will happen there. I was recently there to arrange for the hotel bookings for my friends, who will be traveling with us. Although my family is there, I am enjoying taking care of these responsibilities. It’s my wedding and I want to be involved in everything. It’s a happy and fun time for me and I am enjoying preparing for it along with my family. Though we haven’t chalked out a honeymoon plan, we might take a short trip to Europe.”

When asked if he ever wanted to get married to an actor, Naman said, “To be honest, I was really scared of commitment and was enjoying my bachelorhood. When I decided to settle down, I knew it was her. With Nehaa, things are different, she is my best friend. She knows me inside out and I am sure the marriage won’t change anything between us. Even when I was seeing other girls, Nehaa knew about it. I don’t think I could have married anyone apart from her. Nehaa is a very positive person and supports me unconditionally.”

Reminiscing his meeting with Nehaa, the actor said, “We met during a shoot and instantly clicked. She was doing the show just for fun, and here we are all set to marry. It was all fate and I am thankful to God for giving me Nehaa. Our families are also very happy about the match.”

Here’s wishing them a happy married life!

