Nakuul Mehta on Ishqbaaaz’s supervising producer Sanjay Bairagi’s suicide: It’s a huge loss and the entire team will miss him

While the Holi celebration brought joy, the team of popular daily Ishqbaaaz has been left shocked. One of the supervising producers of the show Sanjay Bairagi reportedly committed suicide on March 2 by jumping off his 16th floor house. While earlier it was alleged that he fell off accidentally, the suicide note found by the police confirmed that it was a suicide.

Commenting on the loss of the talented producer, Ishqbaaaz’s lead actor Nakuul Mehta exclusively told indianexpress.com, “It’s a huge loss and the entire team is saddened by the sudden and untimely passing away of Sanjayji. He was one of the coolest and most relaxed people on set, always creatively involving himself in various departments of Ishqbaaaz.”

Adding that the entire team was part of Sanjay’s last journey, the actor shared, “We took a day off from filming to be part of his final journey, and hope and pray that the family finds peace and is able to move ahead. Sanjay ji will be missed on set and in the industry.”

Another lead actor from the show Mansi Shrivastava told us, “We shared quite a cordial association. Whatever happened was really sad, he was quite a sweet person.”

As per information, Sanjay had enjoyed Holi celebration with his friends. He had even uploaded pictures of the same on his Facebook profile. When Sanjay returned home at around 4:30 pm, he allegedly had a fight with his wife and locked himself in his bedroom. After writing a suicide note, he supposedly jumped off his balcony. His wife who was in the other room got to know about the incident after the watchman informed her. While Sanjay was rushed to the hospital, he was declared brought dead.

In his suicide note, Sanjay did not hold anyone responsible for his death. “It’s my fault. My family is suffering and I have financial troubles. No one should be held responsible,” the note read. Sanjay is survived by his wife and two kids.

