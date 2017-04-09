Nach Baliye 8: Mohit Suri thought he did not qualify to judge the show

Mohit Suri is one of the judges on dance reality show, Nach Baliye season 8. (Varinder Chawla) Mohit Suri is one of the judges on dance reality show, Nach Baliye season 8. (Varinder Chawla)

Mohit Suri has made his small screen debut as a judge with Nach Baliye but the filmmaker initially felt he was a misfit for the dance reality show as he hardly has any connection with dance. “When the team approached me I asked them why me, as I don’t have normal song and dance thing in my films also. They convinced me saying that I have to look at the love story of the couple through dance,” Mohit told PTI.

“The show is not just about dance but also about compatibility of the relationship, it is about romance. In my language it is Aashiqui,” he says. The 35-year-old director says he will judge the celebrity couples on the basis of how they will show their real life romance onscreen through dance and not on their celebrity status or popularity.

“It is pretty much same like how you like and dislike a shot in a film and here in the show it is about liking or disliking a dance performance. I am doing the same thing… having my opinion. It’s like working with 10 couples of actors.” Beside Mohit, the other two judges are actress Sonakshi Sinha and ace choreographer Terence Lewis.

On the film front, Mohit is prepping up for Half Girlfriend, which stars Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead roles. The film is an adaptation of Chetan Bhagat’s novel with the same name, who is debuting as a producer with this film.

Half Girlfriend will release on May 19.

