Nach Baliye fame Vinod Thakur hospitalised

Dancer Vinod Thakur, who became popular after his stint in reality shows like Dance India Dance, India’s Got Talent 2 and Nach Baliye 6, was admitted to a Mumbai hospital on Sunday. Vinod, reportedly, collapsed during his wheelchair journey to the Gateway of India in Mumbai.

According to Times of India, Vinod, who is in the ICU, is suffering from severe dehydration, low BP, irregular heartbeat and other medical issues.

Vinod Thakur was on his wheelchair journey from India Gate in New Delhi to Gateway of India in Mumbai. He was attempting to set a world record of longest wheelchair pushing journey of 1,500 km. He had been sharing updates on his Instagram account on the distance covered so far.

Vinod was supposed to complete the journey on May 1. The dancer was accompanied by two of his students who walked with him on foot.

Vinod Thakur had participated in three reality shows. He was a part of India’s Got Talent season 6 where he went on to become one of the top three contestants. His hip-hop performance on the show is still remembered. In 2014, he participated in Nach Baliye with his former wife Raksha. Vinod was also a part of Remo D’Souza team in Dance India Dance.

