Nach Baliye 8: Yuvraj Singh, Hazel Keech might compete in the show. This show just got spicier

We all are pretty excited to see our favourite celebrity couples competing with each other to be titled as the best in the town in the upcoming dance reality show, Nach Baliye season 8. The competition is already tough with Divyanka Tripathi and Bigg Boss contestant Mona Lisa on the list of participants with their respective partners. But now, the makers are adding a little more spice to the show by getting Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech as a wild card entry. Now that’s a huge googly for audience and participants.

A source told indianexpress.com, “Yes Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech have been approached to be wild card contestants. The creative team is in talks with them. Just that we need to work around the shoot dates with Yuvraj. If that gets sorted, they will enter the show as wild cards after the second week.”

We have seen Yuvraj and Hazel dance before. The two sizzled the dance floor on their sangeet and reception night. Going by their moves and coordination at their wedding ceremonies, we can definitely vouch for the couple to be a huge threat for other participants on the show. No guesses needed for the spike in show’s ratings if the makers would eventually get the couple on the show.

Earlier it was speculated that Ranbir Kapoor would also make his television debut with Nach Baliye 8. We don’t know what else the show has in store for us but for now, everything seems extremely exciting. The show will be judged by Sonakshi Sinha, Terrence Lewis and Mohit Suri. It would start airing from April 2.

