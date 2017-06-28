Nach Baliye 8 winner Divyanka Tripathi writes a love letter to the show: You turned me and Vivek into hopeless romantics

Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya are the winners of Nach Baliye 8. Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya are the winners of Nach Baliye 8.

Experiencing withdrawal symptoms, television actor Divyanka Tripathi, just fresh from her Nach Baliye 8 win, has written an open letter addressed to the dance show. The three months spent with her husband Vivek Dahiya during the shoot of the reality show have been life-changing for the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein star and in the letter, she expressed gratitude to Nach Baliye for turning them into “hopeless romantics”.

But that’s not the only thing that she spoke about in the long Instagram piece, as she seemingly also addressed the speculation about their victory on the show. The couple beat Mohit Sehgal-Sanaya Irani and Abigail Pande-Sanam Johar in the finale and fans of both the losing couples have been slamming the show for being biased towards Divyanka, thanks to her popularity as Ishita from the channels’ most popular soap Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. Many have argued that Divyanka-Vivek’s win is unfair as even if they got more votes, the other two couples were better dancers than them and hence deserved to win over them.

In an excerpt from the post, Divyanka said, “Nach, they say you are a popularity, public vote based show. I Thank you, for making us realize that we have #AudienceLove that can’t be bought or manipulated! Few things we know but we don’t realize till they happen to us! I randomly asked people why they voted, they said they liked our journey, they felt our struggle and they loved us! LOVE! Isn’t that we all want? You channelised it to us… Thank you Nach!”

Here’s her Instagram post:

On the positive influence that the show has brought on her marriage, Divyanka wrote, “You turned us into #HopelessRomantics! We fought and fell deeper in love! We struggled together and became the best partners in crime! We discovered how beautiful marriage could be, only we need to be #InSync!”

