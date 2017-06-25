Nach Baliye 8 winner: Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya walk away with the trophy

Nach Baliye 8 winner: Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya defeated Sanaya Irani-Mohit Sehgal and Abigail Pande-Sanam Johar. Nach Baliye 8 winner: Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya defeated Sanaya Irani-Mohit Sehgal and Abigail Pande-Sanam Johar.

Television’s star couple and Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actors Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya will have a sweeter first anniversary in July, as they today they emerged winners of celebrity dance show Nach Baliye season eight. The couple, one of the strongest since the beginning, thanks to Divyanka’s immense popularity, beat Sanaya Irani-Mohit Sehgal and Abigail Pande-Sanam Johar in the finale. While Abigail-Sanam stood second, Sanaya-Mohit came third.

Beside the trophy, the winners took home cash prize worth Rs 35 lakh, a Hero Maestro and Ora jewellery. This was the first time that the audience saw Divyanka taking to the dance floor and she didn’t disappoint. In fact, both Divyanka and Vivek matched steps with each other beautifully and showcased a terrific chemistry. While they played safe in their initial performances, the couple upped its game and came up with some standout acts, winning judges’ hearts. Divyanka’s stardom, courtesy her role of Ishita from Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, only helped the couple march towards finale comfortably.

The growth of ‘DiVek’ – as their fans lovingly call them, in terms of dancing skills has been noteworthy and it is one of the reasons that the two today stand at the winning position. The two will celebrate their first marriage anniversary on July 8, and they will reportedly fly to Europe to ring in their special day. And this is surely a double reason for them to celebrate.

Nach Baliye 8 started in April with 10 celebrity couples as they battled it out to win hearts with their chemistry and perfect dance moves.

