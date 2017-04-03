Nach Baliye 8: Upasana Singh to join Karan Tacker as the host from next episode

Nach Baliye 8: Actor Karan Tacker hosted the premiere episode of the dance reality show. Now, Upasana Singh will be joining him. Nach Baliye 8: Actor Karan Tacker hosted the premiere episode of the dance reality show. Now, Upasana Singh will be joining him.

After coming on board and then getting dropped at the last moment, popular actor Upasana Singh has been finally confirmed as the co-host for dance reality show Nach Baliye 8, alongside actor Karan Tacker.

The suspense on the hosts for the eighth season of the Star Plus show remained for the longest time. In fact, the first episode of the show that was telecast on Sunday evening only featured Karan, as Upasana is yet to begin shooting for it.

Talking to indianexpress.com, Upasana revealed that she was signed even before Karan but the makers didn’t want it to be out in public. “I was always supposed to be a part of the show even before Karan Tacker came in the picture. But these people had different plans for my entry hence Karan alone shot for the premiere episode. I will start shooting from tomorrow.”

Last month, Upasana confirmed that she would co-host the show with Karan Singh Grover. But things didn’t work out with Grover and Tacker was signed. A source from the channel had said that Upasana’s on screen tuning with Tacker didn’t go well with the makers and hence she was dropped from the show.

The actor, however, now said that Grover was never considered for the show. She further said that she hasn’t even shot with Tacker yet so there is no question of her chemistry with him not being up to the mark. “I was never supposed to work with Grover. He wasn’t supposed to do the show. There was some other actor, whose name I don’t want to take. He was considered for the show but then things didn’t work out so Tacker was approached,” Upasana said.

From hosts to celebrity couples, this season of Nach Baliye has been more about confusion than anyone else. Earlier, the channel had let out that Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor would host the first episode but even that didn’t happen.

