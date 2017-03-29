Nach Baliye 8: This couple gets a standing ovation in the very first episode

Nach Baliye 8: The first episode of the show impresses the judge squad — Sonakshi Sinha, Terence Lewis and Mohit Suri. Nach Baliye 8: The first episode of the show impresses the judge squad — Sonakshi Sinha, Terence Lewis and Mohit Suri.

Nach Baliye 8 is all set to bring to your drawing rooms the ‘romance vala dance’ from April 2. But before the celebrity couples paint the television screens red with their romantic dance performances, the makers of the show have released the promo videos of the dance show. In the recently released promo, we witness the Nach jodis taking up the rapid fire round and nailing it with their offbeat replies.

The television couples have their own versions of romance. While Shoaib Ibrahim expresses it in superstar Amitabh Bachchan’s style as he sings ‘Humka Ishq Hua hai yaaro’ from 1983 film Coolie, for comedian-actor Siddarth Jadhav romance, is his wife Trupti. Later when all the participants are questioned about who is the better dancer, Sanam Johar’s partner Abigail Pande finds herself the better one as she thinks she has taught Sanam everything he knows. Vivek Dhaiya neither finds himself nor his better half Divyanka Tripathi a good dancer as, he says, the other nine couples are better than him and Divyanka.

Watch the promo here to see who said what in the rapid fire round.

The other promo sees Sonakshi Sinha who is all set to judge the dance show in her all glamorous avatar. And, Sonakshi along with her judge squad — Terence Lewis and Mohit Suri — has also given the first standing ovation of the season in the very first episode of the show. Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar are the ones who have won the heart of the judges with their first performance only.

Time to make way for the stunning @sonakshisinha as she gets ready to judge our 10 jodis on #NachBaliye8, Starts 2nd April, Sat-Sun at 8pm! pic.twitter.com/jiNU9kmneq — STAR PLUS (@StarPlus) March 28, 2017

Shoaib confirmed the news as he shared a picture of himself with his baliye, Dipika and choreographer, Yash Pandey on his Instagram account and captioned it, “All credit goes to u and ur team bhai. @yashpandya2013 @ajinkyakalokhe @bhargavrajput18 @rupalikantharia @shivanipatel17493. Let the season begin!!!.. Feels so good to be appreciated by your teacher, your guru @terence_here !!.. First standing ovation act of the season!!.. Thank u God!!.. #dancetime#dancelove#letsgo#nachbaliye8#teamworkmakesthedreamwork.”

Talking about the first episode of the show, the Noor actor told Pinkvilla, “We had a gala time on the first episode itself. I have always been excited about the show as my mom used to watch it closely. Getting the opportunity to judge now and watching the love and romance between the jodis is enthralling and interesting. I’m a complete romantic person at heart and I’m looking forward to having a rocking season of Nach. Let the power of Nach Begin!”

Watch other promos of the show here:

Sanaya & @itsmohitsehgal clearly believe, “When in doubt, Dance it out”. Watch them groove to their romance-wala dance moves on #NachBaliye8 pic.twitter.com/XZ7NdIxgc2 — STAR PLUS (@StarPlus) March 28, 2017

#Ahmedabad, it’s a wrap! But the fever of romance-wala dance has just started catching up! #NachBaliye8, Starts 2nd April, Sat-Sun at 8pm! pic.twitter.com/X7lu3HvzMs — STAR PLUS (@StarPlus) March 28, 2017

TV couples to participate in the 8th season of Nach Baliye include Sanaya Irani and Mohit Sehgal, Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya, Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachiyaa, Pritam Singh and Amanjot, Dipika and Shoaib Ibrahim, Abigail Pandey and Sanam Johar, and Utkarsha Nair and Manoj Verma. Bobby Darling and Ramneek are also expected to join the show in its fifth week as wild card entry.

