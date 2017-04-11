Nach Baliye 8: Terence Lewis to ‘own his wrinkles’ and go make-up free. Here is why

Nach Baliye 8 is being judged by choreographer Terence Lewis, actor Sonakshi Sinha and filmmaker Mohit Suri. Nach Baliye 8 is being judged by choreographer Terence Lewis, actor Sonakshi Sinha and filmmaker Mohit Suri.

Choreographer Terence Lewis has always stood out with his funky styling and edgy looks, but for his appearance as a judge on Nach Baliye 8, he has decided to be natural — without any make-up.

Commenting on this, Terence said in a statement: “Nach Baliye has chronicled my growth and seen my transformation over the years. I’ve done it all! Hence, this time I’ve decided to do nothing special at all. I’ve decided to own my greys, my lines and wrinkles and will wear no fancy designer wear but just simple no fuss casual clothes.

“The audiences have always loved me for who I am and I’ve just come of age where it feels unnecessary to keep up with the norms and want to try to break the stereotype.”

Also read | Nach Baliye 8: Mohit Suri thought he did not qualify to judge the show

The show is judged by Terence along with actress Sonakshi Sinha and director Mohit Suri.

Terence has in the past tried an array of looks — the rockstar-punk look to the machismo, handle-bar moustache or the even a six-pack abs one.

He said: “Being in the entertainment industry, as an artist, we do enjoy certain liberty of being hatke (different), experimental and out of the box. However, after being out of the box for so many years and breaking every rule in the book, exploring and trying every option there is, there comes a point when the only option left to be ‘out of the box’ is to stay ‘in the box’.

“And in it, lies the great paradox. It’s important to sometimes explore being naked in the metaphoric sense, where you are not afraid to show your vulnerability and yet dignify yourself with acceptance and grace.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now