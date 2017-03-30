Nach Baliye 8: Sonakshi Sinha already has a favourite contestant. Check out who

Sonakshi Sinha to judge eighth season of Nach Baliye. Sonakshi Sinha to judge eighth season of Nach Baliye.

Before beginning the journey of being a judge on the couple dance reality show, Nach Baliye 8, Sonakshi Sinha reveals that she already has a favourite on the show. The actor said that she is a huge fan of television actor Divyanka Tripathi. The actor told IANS, “My mother is a huge fan of Divyanka. She loves her performance in ‘Yeh Hai Mohabbatein’ and looks upon Ishi Maa’s character on screen and catches her episodes whenever she spares time.” In fact, the actor, who has shot for the first episode of the series says that Divyanka and Vivek set the perfect example of ‘romance wala dance’.

When Divyanka got to know about it, she said that she would love to meet Sonakshi’s mother in person, “I hope I can have her on one of the episodes, seek her blessings in person and get a chance to share the stage with her.”

Sonakshi will be seen as a judge alongside director Mohit Suri and ace choreographer Terence Lewis. This is for the second time when the actor would judge a reality show. She made a debut on television with a singing reality show, Indian Idol. When asked if people’s view about Bollywood stars being active on television has changed, Sonakshi in an exclusive interview with indianexpress.com said, “I do think so because so many of us have been doing television right from Mr Bachchan to Salman Khan to Karan Johar. Among the younger generation, I have been the first one to judge a celebrity show. Also, it’s very evident. It’s not like people can’t see… It doesn’t mean I am not doing any film just because I am doing television. Today, those lines have blurred. TV has a vast reach.”

Nach Baliye 8 will be aired on Star Plus starting from Sunday. On the work front, Sonakshi is busy promoting Noor, her next film, which is based on a novel called, You’re Killing Me Karachi written by Saba Imtiaz. The film also stars Kanan Gill, Shibani Dandekar and Purab Kohli in pivotal roles.

With inputs of IANS.

