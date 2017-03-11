Nach Baliye 8: Sasural Simar Ka couple Dipika Kakar, Shoaib Ibrahim confirm participation

Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim met on the set of Sasural Simar Ka in 2011. Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim met on the set of Sasural Simar Ka in 2011.

After television couple, Sanaya Irani and Mohit Sehgal confirmed participating in the celebrity dance show Nach Baliye 8, here is another couple who is all set to sway to the music of their love on its stage. Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar aka Prem and Simar of Sasural Simar Ka have also confirmed being a part of Nach Baliye 8.

Dipika Kakar took to her social media account to tell her fans about the development. Posting her picture with Shoaib, she wrote, “Its time to sway ourselves on the music of our love…and yesssss we are ready for it!!!!!! #SneakPeek.”

Its time to sway ourselves on the music of our love…and yesssss we are ready for it!!!!!! #SneakPeek pic.twitter.com/Hi0jIcRDBG — Dipika Kakar (@ms_dipika) March 10, 2017

Shoaib and Dipika met on the set of Sasural Simar Ka in 2011. While they remained friends for the first two years, it was after Shoaib left the show in 2013 that they realised their love for each other. It was this show which made Dipika a household name as well.

More from the world of Entertainment:

Talking about their wedding plans, Shoaib told indianexpress.com that he has left it to Dipika to decide the kind of wedding she wants. “We are yet to decide the date but we will get married around January-February 2018. She wants a proper nikaah so I have told her to take the call. I will do as she wishes,” Shoaib said.

Also read | Dipika Kakar and I will tie the knot next year: Shoaib Ibrahim

Apart from Sanaya-Mohit and Dipika-Shoaib, Divyanka Tripathi and husband Vivek Dahiya have also started prepping up for the dance show. Bigg Boss 10 fame Mona Lisa and husband Vikrant Singh Rajpoot too are a part of the league.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd