Nach Baliye 8: Sanaya Irani, Mohit Sehgal are the winners for audience, says poll

Nach Baliye 8: Sanaya Irani and Mohit Irani got the highest number of votes in a poll. Nach Baliye 8: Sanaya Irani and Mohit Irani got the highest number of votes in a poll.

The stage is set for a star-studded finale night of Nach Baliye 8 which will be aired on Star Plus at 7.30 pm this weekend. On Saturday, we will see the star cast of upcoming movie Mubarakan, including the ‘Jhakkas’ Anil Kapoor along with his nephew Arjun Kapoor gracing the show for a second time. The movie’s leading ladies Ileana D’Cruz and Athiya Shetty will also join them. And on Sunday, it will be another heartthrob of the industry, Ranbir Kapoor who will come with his film Jagga Jasoos along with director Anurag Basu, to add excitement to the gala finale.

As Nach Baliye 8 is set to get its winner on Sunday, we asked the fans of the couple dance reality show to chose their most favourite jodi and cast their votes for the most deserving contenders for the Nach Trophy. And as we got more than 1500 votes on a Twitter poll conducted by indianexpress.com, Sanaya Irani and Mohit Sehgal emerged as the clear winners with a margin of about 50 per cent votes. The couple who came second was Sanam and Abigail with a total of 28% votes, while television favourite bahu Divyanka Tripathi and her husband Vivek Dahiya stood last with only 21% votes. Though Sanaya winning the poll didn’t surprise us, it was Divyanka getting the least number of votes which raised questions about the popularity of TV’s most popular actor. Ever since Nach Baliye 8 commenced, Divyanka-Vivek have been garnering a lot of votes and love of their fans, despite getting average marks from the judges. Now it will be interesting to see who will take the trophy home on this ‘Romance Ki Jeet’ episode.

Who according to you should win #NachBaliye8? — IE entertainment (@ieEntertainment) June 21, 2017

See| Highlights of Nach Baliye 8 finale

Nach Baliye season 8 proved to be a hit for the channel, courtesy some stellar performances by the ten contending celebrity couples and a fair judgement from the three judges – Sonakshi Sinha, Terence Lewis and Mohit Suri. The other highlight of the finale episode will be a special performance from previous year winners, Aamir Ali and Sanjeeda Sheikh and Jay Bhanushali and Mahi Vij.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd