Nach Baliye 8: Sanaya Irani lashes out at rumours, says she isn’t the contracted winner. Watch videos

Nach Baliye 8: Sanaya Irani gives a befitting reply to the haters on social media. Nach Baliye 8: Sanaya Irani gives a befitting reply to the haters on social media.

Couple dance reality show, Nach Baliye 8 is in its last leg with three couples, Divyanka Tripathi-Vivek Dahiya, Sanaya Irani-Mohit Sehgal and Sanam-Abigail working day and night to lift the trophy on the finale night set to air on Sunday. But it seems to be a tough journey for the couples as controversies around the show refuse to die. Few days back there were rumours that Divyanka Tripathi was pressurising the channel to make her win the show or else she will quit her popular soap Yeh Hai Mohabbatein on the same channel. Now it is being said that Sanaya Irani and Mohit Sehgal are contracted to win the show and are being favoured by the three judges, Sonakshi Sinha, Terrence Lewis and Mohit Suri.

Upset with the entire hullabaloo, Sanaya, famous for her role in the show, Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon posted many videos on her Instagram account to clear the air around the entire rumour on her being the winner of the show already. In the videos, Sanaya says, “We have been hearing Sanaya and Mohit are contracted to win the show and Mohit and Sanaya are given multiple retakes for their acts. We would like to clarify, on the semi-final performance not only us but other two couples were also given the second take because of technical errors and no other error.” On being friendly with the judges, the actor says, “Being friendly with judges and talking nicely to them does not mean that we are being favoured or are contracted to win the show. We know who are spreading these rumors and since we do not have any PR or managers we cannot indulge in the dirty act of slinging mud at our co-contestants. Guys grow up. It’s a competition and let’s make it healthy. Let us win it with respect. Whoever is doing this please stop doing this.”

From whatever Sanaya said in the videos, it is clear that without taking names, she is hinting at the PR, managers and fan clubs of other contestants who want their favourite jodi to win the show. But she despises such behaviour from her followers as well. In the latest video, she urged her fans to not start any war of bashing other contestants as it is not how it is supposed to be. She says, “We don’t want our fans to bash others and what is being done to us should not be done to others.”

A few days back, Divyanka also took to her Twitter and gave a befitting reply to a tweet on her account which read, “I heard in one article @Divyanka_T is threatening @StarPlus to make her winner otherwise she will quit YHM. If it’s true then it’s so nasty and cheap.” Ishita Bhalla aka Divyanka replied saying, “It’s not a reply to you #MsBasher… It’s for those who might fall for your hoax. Winner or not I am not a quitter!”

It’s not a reply to you #MsBasher… Its for those who might fall for your hoax.

WINNER OR NOT…I’M NOT A QUITTER!#LongLiveYHM 💪😎 http://t.co/BrM50Sh8XU — Divyanka T Dahiya (@Divyanka_T) June 17, 2017

i heard in one article @Divyanka_T is threatening @StarPlus 2make hr winner otherwise she will quit YHM.if its true thn its so nasty n cheap — Ya Haadi Ya Raheemu (@RijaYashal) June 17, 2017

Sanaya and Divyanka both have a huge fan following, courtesy their hit television shows. But now it seems their fans are at loggerheads and are doing everything possible to make their favourite star win the show.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd