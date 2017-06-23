Nach Baliye 8: Sanam Johar says ‘I do’ as Abigail Pande goes down on a knee, see photos

Sanam Johar and Abigail Pande get engaged on the sets of Nach Baliye 8. Sanam Johar and Abigail Pande get engaged on the sets of Nach Baliye 8.

TV reality shows have become perfect platforms for television couples to announce their relationship and say ‘I do’ to to their partners. Quite recently, television audience became the honoured guests at Mona Lisa and Vikrant Singh Rajput’s marriage inside the house of Bigg Boss 10 and in Nach Baliye 8 we witnessed Shoaib Ibrahim proposing to Dipika Kakkar for marriage. The latest one to join the lot is another Nach Baliye 8 jodi, Sanam Johar and Abigail Pande.

During the finale episode of Nach Baliye 8, TV actor Abigail went down on her knee to propose to her dancer beau Sanam and took everyone on the sets, including Sanam, by surprise. While Sanam was stunned by the overly sweet gesture of his partner, judge Sonakshi Sinha too could not stop herself from going on the stage to be a part of the special moment of the couple. Sanam and Abigail made their relationship official as they exchanged rings. The several pictures of the romantic moment surfaced on the internet and the fans of the duo went gaga over the pictures which are high on the cuteness quotient.

Sanam and Abigail are one of the three finalists competing for the Nach trophy. Until now, the duo has won hearts with their ace dancing skills and their sizzling chemistry. The couple has had a heart warming journey on the show. Now whether they will take the winner’s trophy home or not will be known only on Sunday when the finale will be aired on television. The other two finalists have TV stars Sanaya Irani and Divyanka Tripathi who are already the favourites of the television viewers, courtesy their superhit TV shows.

The finale will also witness some enthralling performances from the ex-winners of the show, Jay-Mahi and Sanjeeda-Aamir. The judges on the show — Terence Lewis, Mohit Suri and Sonakshi Sinha — will also perform at the finale.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd