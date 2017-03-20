Nach Baliye 8: Ranbir Kapoor to make his television debut as host of its launch episode

Ranbir Kapoor will be the special host for the premiere episode of dance reality show, Nach Baliye 8. Ranbir Kapoor will be the special host for the premiere episode of dance reality show, Nach Baliye 8.

In what can be termed as the biggest surprise for Indian television audience, Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor will be seen hosting the opening episode of dance reality show Nach Baliye season eight. It will mark the actor’s debut on the small screen.

Nach Baliye 8 already had its confirmed anchor, TV star Karan Tacker, his co-host is yet to be finalised. So, while the makers keep their search on for Karan’s partner, Ranbir will take over the hosting duties from him for the episode that will air on April 2 on Star Plus. The actor, currently working on his upcoming film Dutt, will perform on a medley of his own songs.

Also read | Nach Baliye 8: Divyanka Tripathi, Vivek Dahiya prove love makes your world go round. Watch video

“Ranbir Kapoor will be perfect for the grand opening episode of Nach Baliye 8. We are very excited and have our fingers crossed to see Ranbir Kapoor set the stage on fire with his dance and stage presence as host! Ranbir is a natural dancer and he will surely set a benchmark for the 10 jodis and prep them up for the entire season. If things goes as planned, we might be shooting later this week,” read a statement from the makers. The shoot is expected to take place on Saturday, March 25.

This news will certainly lift the buzz around the show, which already has names like Sonakshi Sinha, Terence Lewis and Mohit Suri on the judges panel. It will also help shift audience’s attention from the state of confusion the show has been in from past few months regarding its hosts.

Initially, actor Karan Singh Grover and comedienne Upasana Singh were supposed to host the series. The duo had even rehearsed together and Upasana gave plenty of interviews, sharing her excitement. One fine day, the news broke that things didn’t work out with KSG and the makers had approached Karan Patel to fill in his shoes. Finally, the name that got confirmed was Karan Tacker. But apparently his chemistry with Upasana didn’t click with the makers and she had to let go of the show. With the show just two weeks away from its premiere, the team will have to fasten the search process.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd