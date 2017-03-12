Nach Baliye 8 promo: Divyanka Tripathi, Vivek Dahiya are up for a serious competition. Watch video

Divyanka Tripathi to be part of Nach Baliye season 8 with husband Vivek Dahiya. Divyanka Tripathi to be part of Nach Baliye season 8 with husband Vivek Dahiya.

Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya’s love story is out of a fairy tale. From the way they met on the sets of their show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein to ending up tying the knot, everything about them is truly romantic. Now, the very beloved couple is returning together, but not as their characters from TV shows, but as a jodi to perform and prove their compatibility on Nach Baliye season 8, the much-awaited dance reality show.

Divyanka and Vivek were the first couple to confirm their participation. Now, Divyanka has shared a promo from the show as well. In the video, while we see Divyanka running through the sets to wish Vivek, a happy Holi, Vivek has just one thought in mind, “What would we do in Nach Baliye?” to which Divyanka replies, “We would romance and dance.” So, it seems the viewers, who have showered immense love on these actors are in for a treat this time.

While Karan Singh Grover and Upasana Singh will be hosting this season, Saroj Khan and Terrence Lewiswill sit on the judges chair. However, the name of the third judge has not been revealed as of yet. The new season will be backed by BBC Production and not Ekta Kapoor, who produced the previous edition and introduced a new format along with the lines of Bigg Boss.

Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya had a fairy tale wedding on July 8 last year, followed by two grand receptions, one in Vivek’s hometown Chandigarh, and another in Mumbai for their industry friends.

Divyanka became a household name with her character of Ishita in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, which airs on Star Plus. Vivek was also a part of the show for a while, however, soon he moved to star as a lead in supernatural TV series, Kavach… Kaali Shaktiyon Se.

Apart from Divyanka and Vivek, other couples like Mohit Sehgal and Sanaya Irani, Bigg Boss 10 fame Mona Lisa and husband Vikrant Singh Rajpoot and Dipika Kakar of Sasural Simar Ka fame with her boyfriend Shoaib Ibrahim will also be part of the show.

