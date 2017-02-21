Nach Baliye 8: Mona Lisa and Vikrant confirm participation, begin rehearsals already. Watch video

Mona Lisa and husband Vikrant have begun prepping for the upcoming season of Nach Baliye. Mona Lisa and husband Vikrant have begun prepping for the upcoming season of Nach Baliye.

One of the first couples to be confirmed for the eighth season of Nach Baliye 8, Mona Lisa and husband Vikrant Singh Rajput have already started prepping for the show. Mona shared a video on her Twitter page from the first day of their rehearsals and it seems the newlyweds want to leave no stone unturned to impress the audience and the judges on the debut episode of the season.

The former Bigg Boss 10 contestant captioned the short video, writing, “Day 1 of rehearsal…with mistakes and imperfection…but we will make it… It’s difficult but enjoying like anything… #NachBaliye8.” The couple is seen rehearsing to the romantic track “Enna Sona” from the Aditya Kapur-Shraddha Kapoor-starrer Ok Jaanu.

Here’s Mona’s tweet:

Day 1 of rehearsal…with mistakes and imperfection…but we will make it🙏🙏… It’s difficult but enjoying like anything… #NachBaliye8 pic.twitter.com/om6LsYXa4O — Monalisa (@MonalisaAntara) February 20, 2017

Nach Baliye 8 will begin airing next month and like every year, even this season is high on speculation around the participating celebrity couples in the dance show and its panel of judges. Gossip mills are abuzz that probable contestants include Divyanka Tripathi-Vivek Dahiya Rohan Mehra-Kanchi Singh, Kishwer Merchant-Suyyash Rai, Bharti Singh-Harsh Sharma, Sambhavana Seth-Avinash Dwivedi, Rahul Dev-Mugdha Godse and Ashmit Patel-Mahek Chahal.

There have also been reports that Bollywood star Sonakshi Sinha will be one of the judges and actor Karan Singh Grover will host the series, which will be aired on Star Plus. The new season will be backed by BBC Production and not Ekta Kapoor, who produced the previous edition and introduced a new format along the lines of Bigg Boss.

