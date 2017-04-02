Nach Baliye 8: Mohit Sehgal singing for Sanaya Irani will prove why they are the cutest couple this season. Watch video

Mohit Sehgal and Sanaya Irani know each other since Mile Jab Hum Tum. Mohit Sehgal and Sanaya Irani know each other since Mile Jab Hum Tum.

Mohit Sehgal and Sanaya Irani struck a chord on the sets of their television series, Miley Jab Hum Tum and began dating soon after. The duo had a fairytale wedding last year, giving fans enough reasons to love their favourite couple even more. Now that they are participating in Nach Baliye season 8 to prove themselves as the best celebrity couple even in terms of dance, their fans are keen to see their compatibility and how would they do their ‘romance wala dance.’

But before the first episode of Nach Baliye 8 airs on television tonight, Mohit and Sanaya have raised the curiosity by sharing a cute video which is an overload of romance, and we bet, you will love them even more after watching it. In the video, we see Mohit singing the famous romantic song of Pankaj Udhas – “Aur Aahista” to Sanaya, who is so overwhelmed that she can’t stop kissing her husband. Well, seems like other couples will have to pull up their socks to match up to Mohit and Sanaya’s romance-meter.

Check out the video:

Nach Baliye this year, is going to be a tough one. Apart from Mohit-Sanaya, the show will have couples like Divyanka Tripathi-Vivek Dahiya, Bharti Singh-Harsh Limbachiyaa and Dipika Kakar-Shoaib Ibrahim, to name a few. The show will be judged by Sonakshi Sinha, Terence Lewis and Mohit Suri. While Terence has been a judge on some of Nach Baliye’s previous seasons, Sonakshi and Mohit are the new additions to the show. Nach Baliye 8 would begin airing from April 2 on Star Plus.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd