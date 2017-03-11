Nach Baliye 8: Mohit Sehgal, Sanaya Irani confirm participation but something is worrying Sanya

Sanaya Irani and husband Mohit Sehgal will be seen as contestants on Nach Baliye 8. Sanaya Irani and husband Mohit Sehgal will be seen as contestants on Nach Baliye 8.

After initially refusing to participate on Nach Baliye 8 owing to date issues, television couple Mohit Sehgal and Sanaya Irani are finally on board for the celebrity dance reality show. Mohit and Sanaya were rumoured to be among the contestants since the beginning but one of the most sought-after TV couples says they signed the deal only on Thursday. “Initially, we weren’t doing it because we didn’t have enough dates. But then things fell in place and we got a few dates. As we were keen on participating on the show, we thought let’s go with it. We signed the deal only yesterday. I think we are the last couple to come on board,” Sanaya said in an interview to indianexpress.com.

While Mohit began the rehearsals today, Sanaya is yet to join him. The actor said she is nervous about the show as other couples are already days ahead of them as far as rehearsals are confirmed. “I don’t know how we will manage. Other couples have been rehearsing for weeks now. I haven’t even started yet. I will start from tomorrow. Mohit has, however, begun rehearsing. Hopefully, we will be able to put up a good show,” she said.

That Sanaya is a good dancer is known to all, courtesy her performances on another dance reality show, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa (season eight), but not many know how Mohit fares on the dance stage and that’s exactly what is worrying his wife. “Mohit is a total non-dancer. He doesn’t know how to dance. Even I am not a great dancer but in front of him, I look good. But I am sure with practice, his body will open up to dance,” Sanaya said.

Also read Vikkas Manaktala: Nach Baliye 8 will showcase my personal side to the audience

Nach Baliye 8 will be co-hosted by Karan Singh Grover and Upasana Singh. The two judges finalised for the show are Saroj Khan and Terence Lewis. The third member of the judging panel hasn’t been confirmed yet.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd