Nach Baliye 8 judge Sonakshi Sinha: Doing television doesn’t mean you don’t have any film

Actor Sonakshi Sinha is set to judge celebrity dance show Nach Baliye 8, which will be her second outing on television in less than two years. She says the audience has grown out of the perception that if a film star works on the small screen, he or she is out of work in Bollywood. Sonakshi last judged the singing reality show, Indian Idol Junior. The actor, who has Noor up for release next month, is currently shooting for the remake of 1969 thriller Ittefaq. According to her, lines between movies and the small screen have blurred today.

When asked if people’s view about Bollywood stars being active on television has changed, Sonakshi said in an interview, “I do think so because so many of us have been doing television right from Mr Bachchan to Salman Khan to Karan Johar. Among younger generation, I have been the first one to judge a celebrity show. Also, it’s very evident. It’s not like people can’t see… It doesn’t mean I am not doing any film just because I am doing television. Today, those lines have blurred. TV has a vast reach.”

Sonakshi said she was actively looking for an opportunity to return to television because she enjoyed her debut a lot.

“I was always looking for something, if not better, but as good as Indian Idol to be a part of. When Nach Baliye came to me, I immediately connected for the dance factor. At this point, I thought this would be the best thing for me to do. It’s not just dance but the show is also about couples and their stories. So, that’s exciting,” she said.

While on Indian Idol, Sonakshi judged common people, Nach Baliye will have celebrity participants. But the change in nature of contestants will not affect her way of measuring the performances.

“I don’t know if I am a cautious person per say because I am real and honest. If I like or dislike, it shows on my face. That’s something people like and relate with. But I also know how to put my thoughts in a nice way so that no one is offended,” Sonakshi said while answering if she will be careful with her words considering the participants are famous people. The actor will co-judge the show with choreographer Terence Lewis and director Mohit Suri.

