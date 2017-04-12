Nach Baliye 8: Hrithik Roshan does Deepika Padukone’s ‘Pinga’ step. Will he get it right? See pics

Hrithik Roshan tries to copy Deepika Padukone’s Pinga hook step from Bajirao Mastani. Hrithik Roshan tries to copy Deepika Padukone’s Pinga hook step from Bajirao Mastani.

The makers of the eighth season of celebrity dance reality show Nach Baliye seem to be fully prepared this time. After watching the hit premiere episode and the first muqabla between the television couples, we can surely say that the viewers are in for some great dancing and memorable onstage moments this season. And if you feel the couples are not enough for your ‘Nach’ dose, then gear up to get enthralled by the country’s dancing sensation – Hrithik Roshan.

This weekend, Hrithik will meet you in your drawing rooms as he will grace the stage of Nach Baliye 8 to announce the world television premiere of his film Kaabil. Though the actor didn’t have plans of shooting for the entire episode, his love for dance and the fun on the sets made his stay back a little longer. “Seeing so much love and romance around, I think I will have to go all the way back in life and enjoy these moments,” Hrithik said on the show.

One of the best dancers of his generation, Hrithik made a grand entry with the female contestants of the show and shook a leg with them on his song “Dil Kya Kare” from his film Kaabil. While Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya’s energetic performance on “Saree Ke Fall Sa” made Hrithik dance with Sonakshi who originally starred in the song, comedian Siddharth Jadhav’s performance with his baliye Trupti on “Pinga” from Bajirao Mastani made the superstar try to get the hook step right. The highlight of the episode was RJ Pritam and wife Amanjjot’s blind act which was dedicated to the celebrity guest – Hrithik, who played a visually impaired man in Kaabil. Impressing everyone with its spectacular Kathak performance was couple Sanam Johar and his partner Abigail.

Adding fun to the episode, Bharti Singh who has been hitting on judge Mohit Suri ever since the season kicked off, will now flirt with Hrithik. And when one comediante has taken the lead, how can the other one stay behind. Host Upasana Singh also teased Hrithik with her naughty jokes. In return, Hrithik praised the two actors and expressed his desire of working with them in future.

With so much happening in the episode, we cannot wait for it to air this weekend. Watch this space for more updates.

