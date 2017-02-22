Nach Baliye 8: Ghulaam actor Vikkas Manaktala to participate with wife Guunjan Walia

Nach Baliye 8: Vikkas Manaktala and Guunjan Walia got married in 2015. Nach Baliye 8: Vikkas Manaktala and Guunjan Walia got married in 2015.

Actor Vikkas Manaktala will be seen in season eight of dance reality show Nach Baliye with his wife Guunjan Walia. “Ghulaam is taking most of my time as I have to shoot 10 to 12 hours every day. Nach Baliye has always been my first love and with my ‘baliye’ (Guunjan Walia) it’s going to be a terrific affair. I am looking forward for this beautiful journey to begin,” Vikkas said in a statement.

The actor says that for him, its “going to be difficult managing time for rehearsals”.

“But I will give my 100 percent to Ghulaam as well as Nach Baliye,” added the actor, who plays an antagonist in Ghulaam.

Nach Baliye is a dance reality-television series where real life celebrity couples compete against each other. Former Bigg Boss 10 contestant and Bhojpuri actor Mona Lisa has already confirmed her participation with husband Vikrant Singh Rajpoot. She posted a video on Twitter from the dance rehearsals too.

According to buzz, Bollywood actors Sonakshi Sinha and Parineeti Chopra are in run to become one of the judges this season. Though the makers are yet to decide between the two contemporaries, popular choreographer Terence Lewis has been finalised as one of the judges. Actor Karan Singh Grover is in talks to host the series, which is being produced by BBC Production. Other probable contestants for the show are Divyanka Tripathi-Vivek Dahiya, Rohan Mehra-Kanchi Singh, Bharti Singh-Harsh Limbachiyaa and Rahul Dev-Mugdha Godse.

(With inputs from IANS)