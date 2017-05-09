Nach Baliye 8: Evicted couple Mona Lisa and Vikrant Singh’s Goa honeymoon is making other participants jealous. See pics, videos

Bhojpuri actors Mona Lisa and Vikrant Singh Rajpoot tied the knot on national television inside the Bigg Boss 10 house. Bhojpuri actors Mona Lisa and Vikrant Singh Rajpoot tied the knot on national television inside the Bigg Boss 10 house.

Former Bigg Boss 10 contestant Mona Lisa and husband Vikrant Singh Rajpoot were the latest ones to get evicted from dance reality show, Nach Baliye 8. We remember how right after their last performance, which received average marks, judge and choreographer Terence Lewis had told them to buck up as their ‘honeymoon period’ on the show was over. But looks like the couple has no qualms about getting eliminated as they are loving their ‘honeymoon period’ quite literally. The two are unwinding themselves after the rigorous dance practices in Goa, and their beach holiday pictures are sure to make the other Nach Baliye couples jealous.

Bhojpuri actors Mona Lisa’s stint on Salman Khan hosted show Bigg Boss got her immense fan following. This was followed by her famous wedding to boyfriend and co-actor Vikrant on national television. While many questioned their marriage calling it just another publicity stunt to garner TRPs, the two proved all the haters wrong by staying together even after the show, making public appearances and also participating as a couple in Nach Baliye season eight.

Both Mona and Vikrant have been sharing a lot of pictures and videos from Goa’s sunny beaches. Check them out here.

Here are some of the pictures and videos of Mona Lisa and Vikrant Singh Rajpoot’s journey on Nach Baliye 8.

Mona’s close friendship with fellow housemates Manu Punjabi and Manveer Gurjar became one of the highlights of the tenth season of Bigg Boss. The three stuck together and were tagged as ‘M3’ by their fans. Though Mona was the first one to get evicted from the trio, Manu and Manveer went on to become finalists, with Manveer winning the Salman Khan show. The three, along with Vikrant, were recently seen having a good time during Colors Golden Petal Awards.

