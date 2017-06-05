Nach Baliye 8: Divyanka Tripathi-Vivek Dahiya work harder after Aashka Goradia-Brent Goble’s shocking elimination. See photos, video

Nach Baliye 8: Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya, both of them have had their share of struggles with injuries on the show until now. Nach Baliye 8: Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya, both of them have had their share of struggles with injuries on the show until now.

Are you following the on-going season of Nach Baliye? If yes, then you must be well aware of the amount of effort these celebrity couples are putting in to give their best on this dance reality show. Every week we see them trying some new dance form to win hearts of the viewers so that they can move ahead in the competition. Well, one of the popular couple of Nach Baliye 8 is definitely Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya. And so they have the responsibility of keeping their performance bar a notch higher than others.

Vivek and Divyanka, both of them have had their share of struggles with injuries on the show until now. Vivek shared an image on his Instagram and captioned it as, “Dry needling for ankle strain. This time the injury is common unlike our steps. All bruised and hurt with a voice over in mind- “Nahi lagti Narang nahi lagti!”

Divyanka too shared a photograph from the rehearsal hall and wrote, “Charged at 3… #OmNamahShivay😇”

See the images shared by Nach Baiye 8 contestants Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya:

In the recent episode of Nach Baliye 8 we saw Aashka Goradia and Brent Goble being evicted from the show. The couple had made a comeback on the show as wild cards, just a few weeks ago. The couples this week were given challenges by Remo D’souza who had appeared on the show as a celebrity judge. Infact this ‘desi-videshi’ jodi of Aashka and Brent even got the highest score and a Dance Plus Plus trophy from Remo too.

Brent had injured his ankle while rehearsing, days after Aashka also had an injury, about which she even tweeted. Amid speculations whether or not this couple will perform this week, the two went ahead and took the stage on fire. However their eviction surely came as a shock. Brent, after their eviction, shared on Twitter, “@iaashkagoradia &I ❤️u India! We had a beautiful experience. Thank u 4 ur votes & support. Thank u @StarPlus for this opportunity🕺🏼❤️💃🏽”

The official page of Star Plus also shared a video of the best performances of the couple with the caption, “They brought something new to the Nach-manch every time. Send in your best wishes and love to #Breshka in the replies below. #NachBaliye8,” Aashka thanked them and wrote, “Thank you @StarPlus What a fantastic journey!!”

See recent tweets of Nach Baliye 8’s eliminated couple Aashka Goradia and Brent Goble:

@iaashkagoradia &I ❤️u India! We had a beautiful experience. Thank u 4 ur votes & support. Thank u @StarPlus for this opportunity🕺🏼❤️💃🏽 — Brent G (@ibrentgoble) June 4, 2017

They brought something new to the Nach-manch every time. Send in your best wishes and love to #Breshka in the replies below. #NachBaliye8 pic.twitter.com/wOKIIKz4g3 — STAR PLUS (@StarPlus) June 4, 2017

Keep watching this space for more updates on Nach Baliye 8.

