Divyanka Tripathi proves she didn’t fake injury on Nach Baliye 8, shares rehearsal video

Television’s most celebrated couple, Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya, disappointed their fans as the duo could not perform together last week in Nach Baliye season 8 due to Divyanka’s back injury. As soon as the news was announced, a lot of fans claimed it to be a publicity stunt while many sent get well soon messages and gifts to the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor.

Today, Divyanka shared a rehearsal video on Twitter and slammed all those who assumed the injury was a way to gain sympathy votes from the viewers. The actor wrote, “Rehearsal vid for those who wanted to see me performing last week. Answer for those who felt I’m faking my injury!#HonestHeart #HonestAction.”

Rehearsal vid for those who wanted to see me performing last week.Answer for those who felt I’m faking my injury!#HonestHeart #HonestAction😉 pic.twitter.com/mf02QHF79j — Divyanka T Dahiya (@Divyanka_T) April 26, 2017

In the video, the actor can be seen performing to ‘Tu Cheez Badi’, the recreated version of Akshay Kumar’s song. While Divyanka could not perform, her husband Vivek garnered highest numbers from the judges who were very impressed with his performance. Vivek had to perform with the couple’s choreographer. But the fans have to wait no more as in the upcoming episode, Vivek and Divyanka would be back together to entertain their fans.

This week on Nach Baliye 8, the contestants and the viewers would see Mohit Suri’s Half Girlfriend on the show, with the film’s lead pair Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor promoting the film.

Arjun and Shraddha would leave the temperatures soaring with their amazing compatibility, giving some serious performance goals to the contestants. Since Sonakshi Sinha is travelling abroad, Malaika Arora would be on the panel of judges this weekend.

First Published on: April 26, 2017 4:10 pm

