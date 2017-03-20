Nach Baliye 8: Divyanka Tripathi, Vivek Dahiya prove love makes your world go round. Watch video

Divyanka Tripathi shared a very adorable post for Vivek Dahiya. Divyanka Tripathi shared a very adorable post for Vivek Dahiya.

Ever since Divyanka Tripathi has announced her participation in Nach Baliye’s upcoming season with husband Vivek Dahiya, her fans have been keenly waiting to get more updates about them. While the couple are way too excited to shake a leg together, a new video of them has left their fans asking for more. Divyanka is active on social media. She took to Instagram to share a slo-mo clip from the show’s promo where the two are twirling. Looking at them, one can totally say that love makes your world go round and round!

The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor shared the video on her Instagram page with the caption, “because when he’s around, my world catches momentum and every moment becomes special.” Isn’t that sweet? On the other hand, Vivek has already pulled up his socks to put up a good fight against other celebrity couples on the show.

Watch video:

He shared a video from his rehearsals, which he captioned as a ‘dangerous stunt.’ In the video, Vivek says that he was about to perform something risky in the absence of Divyanka as he cannot do these stunts in front of her. We don’t know if it’s dangerous but we assure you that it’s hilarious and would leave you in splits.

Watch Vivek Dahiya’s funny video:

Nach Baliye 8 will air on Star Plus from April 2. The dance reality show will also see participation of other celebrities including Bharti Singh and her fiance Harsh Limbachiyaa, Sanaya Irani-Mohit Sehgal, ex-Bigg Boss contestant Mona Lisa and husband Vikrant Singh and Dipika Kakar-Shoaib Ibrahim. The show will be judged by Sonakshi Sinha, Terence Lewis and Mohit Suri.

