Nach Baliye 8: Divyanka Tripathi, Vivek Dahiya are exchanging love letters just before the finale leaving fans in awe, see photos

Today is the day when we will see all the three finalist couples of Nach Baliye 8, fighting hard for the winner’s trophy. The dance reality show has got its final three contenders in Divyanka Tripathi-Vivek Dahiya, Sanam Johar-Abigail Pande and Sanaya Irani-Mohit Sehgal. But just before the very finale takes place, the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein fame couple Divyanka Tripathi-Vivek Dahiya’s emotional posts are making headlines. While Vivek wrote a long letter for wife Divyanka, she too posted a beautiful reply for him, just a few hours before the finale and said, “Whatever the result might be tonight… This is an award I’ve already got! You!”

Recently, the most romantic thing happened on the Nach Baliye 8 sets when Vivek gave a sweet little surprise to Divyanka. The not-so-expressive husband Vivek chose to write a letter and read it out to wife Divyanka in front of the audience. With this gesture, Divyanka was certainly on cloud nine. Vivek later posted a picture of the letter on his Instagram. He captioned the image, “Sometimes you fall short of words and then there are times when one can write a never ending essay. This time I’ve tried to express the journey of the last one year and especially last four months through this letter Div. And sharing this with you all who have been with us in this journey! #Gratitude #DearWife.”

Post this, Mrs Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya too decided to post something for him and it is equally touching. Here is what she wrote for her husband.

Whatever the result might be tonight… This is an award I’ve already got! You! A man who can express, who wears his heart on his sleeve, unafraid of what others would think because for him all that matters is making someone feel special, protected and loved…. He is the one who’s worthy of being called a ‘Complete Man’. Every woman deserves a man like You! Every man must love his woman like You! ♥️ Thanks for making me a part of this Fairy tale Romance! ♥️ I love you Pati! Now and forever! (PS… Now I know, why you were upset after you read this letter to me on stage… Its because you missed reading the first page. Good, you missed reading it! Half of it made me teary eyed… If you read out the entire letter, all the romantics worldwide would have cried.) @vivekdahiya”

See Divyanka Tripathi, Vivek Dahiya love letters here:

Well all this proves that even if this couple wins the show or not, they have surely won each other’s hearts and got more closer after staying strong through this long journey together.

The change in Vivek and Divyanka or as their fans call them – ‘DiVek’, is truly visible. We wish them all the best, even if they win the Nach Baliye 8 or not.

