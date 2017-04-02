Nach Baliye 8: Divyanka Tripathi has a ‘kick-ass’ step for prankster husband Vivek Dahiya, and it is too cute. Watch video

Nach Baliye 8 will start to air from April 8. Nach Baliye 8 will start to air from April 8.

Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya have been giving marriage goals to their fans ever since the two got married last year. Now the two are going to showcase their romance through dance on Nach Baliye 8, and we just cannot wait for them to take on its big stage.

Divyanka and Vivek have already pulled up their socks and are preparing for the show full throttle. After its opening episode was shot recently, the couple is now gearing up for its second episode, and Divyanka seems to have an awesome idea for Vivek. In a video shared by the actor, she is teaching Vivek a ‘kick-ass’ step, yes that’s what she calls it. And, well, she is doing that quite literally. She hits him hard from behind, and it is all too cute between the two. Well, according to Divyanka, Vivek is a prankster and hence, needed to taste his own medicine.

The duo has cast its spell on the judges too. According to reports, the two have won the hearts of the judges in the very first episode, which proves that their on-screen compatibility is as strong as their off-screen camaraderie. Well, they have already proven to be a tough competition to their co-contestants. One of the judges, Sonakshi Sinha, recently said that her mother is a huge fan of Divyanka, who is currently, also one of the highest paid actors on Indian television.

Check out Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya’s pictures:

Nach Baliye 8 is being judged by ace choreographer Terence Lewis, ‘Half Girlfriend’ director Mohit Suri and Noor actor Sonakshi.

Also read | Nach Baliye 8 judge Sonakshi Sinha likes singing, dancing talent shows

While Mohit Suri makes his debut as a judge on this show, Sonakshi has taken up the job for the second time. Earlier, she was a judge on singing reality show, Indian Idol.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd