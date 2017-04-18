Nach Baliye 8: With Divyanka Tripathi unwell, will husband Vivek Dahiya perform alone?

Nach Baliye 8: Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek dahiya have so far given some adorable performances on the dance reality show. Nach Baliye 8: Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek dahiya have so far given some adorable performances on the dance reality show.

Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya have already won hearts for their adorable chemistry both on stage and off it in Nach Baliye 8. But their fans won’t get to see them together, at least this week. Divyanka Tripathi is bedridden and husband Vivek Dahiya now has the responsibility to keep their game going on the show. Divyanka, through an Instagram post, confirmed that she is on bed rest due to back pain. Now, reports have surfaced that the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein star might not be performing on the stage of the celebrity reality show this week, leaving Vivek alone to do the needful in the upcoming episode.

Divyanka had, a day back, and even shared a picture from her bed, showing that she isn’t doing well. Her frown and her caption were enough to keep the viewers guessing about her participation this week. She wrote, “An annoyed me when my back pain coercively leaves me bed-ridden. #NothingToDo? #MakeInstaPosts!”

Vivek also took to Instagram to share a pic. He wrote, “As actors we are blessed to get the opportunity to experiment! A new hat to don every week! #LoveMyJob #NachBaliye8”

According to a report in Spotboye, Divyanka further confirmed her absence from the show this week. “Yes it’s true, it’s due to some old spondylitis and spasm,” the actor told the publication.

Divyanka suffered a slipped disc a few years back, and her back pain has only returned, owing to the rigorous dance rehearsals. Adding to it is the spasm that she suffered recently. The popular actor was also not around during the technical rehearsals on Monday. Hence, reports have surfaced that Vivek will perform with their choreographer during the shoot today.

Divyanka and Vivek are one of the most favourite couples on the show and have given some really adorable performances so far. But, Divyanka missing from action might affect their tally of marks and also their upcoming week’s show. Their fans, who will miss seeing their onstage romance this week, will now have to wait for some more days to see them together.

