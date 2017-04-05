Nach Baliye 8: Divyanka Tripathi shakes a leg with on-screen husband Karan Patel

Nach Baliye 8: Divyanka Tripathi aka Ishita Bhalla of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein will be seen dancing with her on-screen husband Karan Patel aka Raman Bhalla and her real-life husband Vivek Dahiya together. Nach Baliye 8: Divyanka Tripathi aka Ishita Bhalla of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein will be seen dancing with her on-screen husband Karan Patel aka Raman Bhalla and her real-life husband Vivek Dahiya together.

The eighth season of celebrity dance show Nach Baliye has kicked off with a bang. Unlike the previous seasons of the show, the premiere episode of this season on April 2 witnessed some praiseworthy performances from television couples. Not only did Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim’s performance earned a standing ovation from the judges — Sonakshi Sinha, Terence Lewis and Mohit Suri — but Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya also found a new fan in the first-time judge, Sonakshi Sinha.

While the fans of these adorable couples are still fawning over their ‘romance wala dance’, the couples have shot for another episode of the show. And the sneak peek of the episode, which these stars have shared on their social media accounts, will make the wait for the weekend a little more difficult.

Divyanka Tripathi aka Ishita Bhalla of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein will be seen shaking a leg with her on-screen husband Karan Patel aka Raman Bhalla and her real-life husband Vivek Dahiya. After the performance, Divyanka even thanked Karan for showing up for her performance. “Thanks Karan…. It was so amazing to have you around our performance. We’ll try our best to make team #YHM proud,” she wrote on Twitter.

Thanks Karan…. It was so amazing to have you around our performance. We’ll try our best to make team #YHM proud.☺️http://t.co/cIyo1k2Ypb — Divyanka T Dahiya (@Divyanka_T) April 4, 2017

Before heading for their performance, Bharti Singh and her baliye Haarsh Limbachiya posted a video on their Instagram account sharing their nervousness.

See what other couples shared on their social media accounts.

This weekend the show will get into its competition mode and these jodis will put their best foot forward, taking the level of dancing a notch higher. Apart from dance, the show will get its dose of laughter with Upasana Singh joining Karan Tacker on the stage as the second host. Upasna will be playing the role of co-host Karan’s mother who wants him to get married to Sonakshi Sinha. We can already imagine the show getting funnier with the banter between the hosts of the show.

Check out other pictures from the sets of Nach Baliye 8.

Sonakshi Sinha too will sizzle the dance floor with Karan Tacker and Terence Lewis on some romantic Bollywood numbers. Giving them competition will be Bharti Singh with judge Mohit Suri.

