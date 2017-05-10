Nach Baliye 8: Divyanka Tripathi gets support of Yeh Hain Mohabbatein daughter Ruhaanika, see pic

While in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Divyanka Tripathi raises the spirit of Ruhaanika during tough times, this time it will be Ruhanika who will support and root for her favourite Ishima. While in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Divyanka Tripathi raises the spirit of Ruhaanika during tough times, this time it will be Ruhanika who will support and root for her favourite Ishima.

Television’s most loved beti, bahu, and ma, Ishima aka Divyanka Tripathi, and her adorable onscreen daughter, Ruhi aka Ruhanika, are all set to raise the cuteness quotient of celebrity dance show Nach Baliye 8 this week. And this time it will be a role reversal for the mother-daughter duo. While in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Divyanka raises the spirit of Ruhaanika during tough times, this time it will be Ruhaanika who will support and root for her favourite Ishima.

On Tuesday, as Divyanka shot for the upcoming episode of Nach Baliye 8 with husband Vivek Dahiya, she shared a cute picture with Ruhi and the judges of the show — Terrence Lewis, Sonakshi Sinha, and Mohit Suri. “When my little baby came by to lift up my spirits. Thank you @ruhaanikad. (P.S. This #Selfie is for you.),” wrote Divyanka along with the picture. The little cutie pie looked like a pretty angel as she smiled for the camera.

Divyanka shares a lovely bond with her little co-star Ruhaanika not only on-screen but also off the screen. The duo happens to have a lot of fun when the camera stops rolling. This is not the first time that Divyanka has shared pictures of her with her Yeh Hai Mohabbatein family. Her obsession with her reel life family is much evident from her Instagram account which has many pictures of her with them.

See pictures of Divyanka Tripathi-Vivek Dahiya from the sets of Nach Baliye 8.

This week’s theme of Nach Baliye is costume drama and from what the pictures that have been shared by various fan pages of Divyanka suggest, the actor will step into the shoes of a cabaret dancer with husband Vivek Dahiya. Also, the judges will be seen sporting various Bollywood movie characters. With last week not being a good one for ‘Divek’, Divyanka and Vivek, we hope this one brings a perfect score for the two with Divyanka’s lucky charm Ruhaanika being there with her this week.

