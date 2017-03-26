Before Nach Baliye 8 begins, Divyanka Tripathi gets all the couples together for a rare selfie moment. See pics, videos

Divyanka Tripathi shares selfie from the sets of Nach Baliye 8. Divyanka Tripathi shares selfie from the sets of Nach Baliye 8.

Nach Baliye is coming back with its season 8 and while we are already very excited about it, the contestants are not keeping calm as well. They want to make sure that their fans stay hooked to the television the moment it begins airing on Star Plus. Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor Divyanka Tripathi has pulled up her socks with her baliye Vivek Dahiya. She has been sharing glimpses of her preparations leaving us eager to watch her perform with husband Vivek. And if we go by the images she has posted, it seems this couple is going to weave romance in the very first episode of the dance reality show.

Along with Divyanka, the show would see several other top television couples too. Often we have seen that getting hold of all the competitors in a single frame is tad difficult, but Divyanka made it possible as she managed to bring everyone together for a rare selfie moment. We can see couples including Sanaya Irani-Mohit Sehgal, Dipika Kakar-Shoaib Ibrahim, Bharti Singh-Harsh Limbachiyaa and Aashka Goradia-Brent Goble, among others in the click. She captioned it as, “#Stars at their #SimplestBest… #TeamNach rocks!”

Check out the picture shared by Divyanka Tripathi on her Instagram page.

While the contestants are already in the game to become the best, Sonakshi Sinha, who set to judge them, also shared some stills from the sets. The Noor actor wrote that she is shooting for the promo of Nach Baliye. She wore an amazing Cinderella-like gown, looking nothing less than a dream. This is for the second time when Sonakshi would judge a reality show. She debuted on television last year with singing reality show, Indian Idol.

Check out other post from Nach Baliye 8 team:

The list of participants has been finalised, but the makers of the show have already revealed that they are in talks with none other than Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech to get them onboard as the wild card contestants. The couple who got married in 2016, would be showing off their dancing skills but it is being reported that they would grace the show post-IPL 2017.

Nach Baliye, which will also have Terrence Lewis and Mohit Suri as its judges, apart from Sonakshi, is expected to premiere on April 2, and will have actor Ranbir Kapoor hosting its opening episode.

