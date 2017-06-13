Nach Baliye 8: Divyanka Tripathi, Dipika Kakar have a higher chance of lifting the trophy. Here is why

Divyanka Tripathi and Dipika Kakar have been the favourites of television audience, courtesy their popular daily soaps. Divyanka Tripathi and Dipika Kakar have been the favourites of television audience, courtesy their popular daily soaps.

Nach Baliye 8 premiered in April this year with ten television couples including Divyanka Tripathi-Vivek Dahiya, Sanaya Irani-Mohit Sehgal, Shoaib Ibrahim-Dipika Kakkar, Mona Lisa-Vikrant Singh Rajput, Siddarth Jadhav-Trupti, Sanam-Abigail and Bharti Singh-Harsh Limbachiyaa among others. The Nach couples enticed the audience with their ‘romance vala’ dance and this season of the show topped the TRP charts. After three months, the couple dance reality show got its top four jodis in Divyanka-Vivek, Sanam-Abigail, Sanaya-Mohit, and Dipika-Shoaib, who got there after showcasing not just their dancing skills, but also their sizzling chemistry week after week. They cleared every hurdle and passed every challenge thrown at them by the three judges of the show, Terrence Lewis, Sonakshi Sinha, and Mohit Suri.

But now that the show is nearing its finale, we try to analyse whether the position held by these top four contenders of the Nach Baliye 8 trophy justified or is it the popularity and fan following of these stars which has got them till here ensuring they survive the competition. While Divyanka Tripathi and Dipika Kakar already hold a special place in the hearts of television viewers, courtesy their long-running shows Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and Sasural Simar Ka respectively, Abigail Pande and Sanaya Irani who have been out of action on the small screen from past few years are trying their best to win hearts with their dancing skills. So does this mean, Divyanka and Dipika have higher chances of being in the finale in comparison to the other two couples? Well, the way the show has been unfolding since the very beginning suggests so.

If we recall the elimination pattern of the show, Sidharth Jadhav and his wife Trupti got eliminated last week even after putting up a performance with a perfect score. Aashka Goradia-Brent and Pritam-Amanjot too met the same fate and were voted out after giving their best acts. Whereas, in the same episodes, television stars like Divyanka failed to put their best foot forward but still managed to not only survive the elimination but also became the highest voted contestants.

After taking note of the above pattern, here are the reasons why non-dancers Divyanka Tripathi and Dipika Kakar have more chance of lifting the Nach trophy in comparison to dancers Abigail Pande and Sanaya Irani:

1. Fan following: Divyanka Tripathi’s role of Ishimaa in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein is much loved by the television viewers. People love to watch more of Ishita Bhalla in any avatar on television. Also, her fans want to know everything about her personal life with husband Vivek Dahiya and what better platform than Nach Baliye to give a sneak peek into their personal life. The same goes for Dipika who has entertained the audience for many years as Simar in Sasural Simar Ka. But what makes Dipika’s chance meager is her leaving the show and a drastic fall in its TRP.

2. Audience connect: When Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya tied the knot in July last year, their fans felt being a part of their wedding as many pictures from their nuptial ceremonies found their way on the internet. Also, the two keep sharing their lovey-dovey moments on their social media accounts. On the other hand, people hardly knew about Sanam and Abigail’s love story before the couple participated in the reality show and Sanaya and Mohit too kept their personal life private.

3. Popularity: Since Divyanka is currently seen on television, the actor is popular not only in India but also has fans in foreign countries. And as it is said, out of sight, out of mind, Sanaya, Dipika and Abigail might lose their chance of winning Nach Baliye 8.

