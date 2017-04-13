Nach Baliye 8: Divyanka Tripathi’s current dancing skills are a ‘promotion’ from childhood. Here is proof, see pic

Divyanka Tripathi reveals the dancer side of her during her childhood. Divyanka Tripathi reveals the dancer side of her during her childhood.

Divyanka Tripathi and her husband Vivek Dahiya give couple goals everytime they come to the stage of Nach Baliye 8. The two have given amazing performances so far, and we are looking forward to their next one too. While Vivek has been considered a fit and flexible person, Divyanka is all grace and charm. However, was she a good performer always? Well, in a recent picture shared by the Yeh Hai Mohabbat actor, she gives a throwback into her childhood revealing some interesting truth about herself. She wrote, “In Bharatnatyam performances, all I played was a deer or a cow. This is how far I went in learning a dance form. Today whatever I do with beyond that is a promotion and in life, anything extra is always welcome.”

If you haven’t been able to recognise the actor in the picture then the one who has wide and beautiful eyes is Divyanka. Now, we are impatient to know if Vivek was always a performer. The two got married in 2016, and their pairing is literally what we call ‘made in heaven’. Their camaraderie on and off screen is what everyone aims to have as it perfectly narrates a real-time fairytale.

Check out Divyanka’s post:

On Nach Baliye 8, this dreamy couple has pretty tough competition especially from Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim, and Aashka Goradia and Brent since they are strong when it comes to their dancing skills. Nach Baliye this time is a notch higher.

Check out Divyanka Tripathi’s Nach Baliye 8 performance with on-screen baliye Karan Patel:

The show, which is judged by Sonakshi Sinha, Terence Lewis and Mohit Suri is a weekend show, which airs on Star Plus.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd